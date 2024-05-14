Is Imran Khan the reason why the Saudi prince postponed his visit to Pakistan? | Opinion Analysis News





Mohammad bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, canceled his visit to Pakistan scheduled for May 19 without any specified reason

Prime Minister and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

During his visit to Pakistan in February 2019, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (MBS) was invited by the then Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to process the 2.5 million (25 lakh) of the Pakistani diaspora in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia like his own. . The Saudi crown prince's response won millions of hearts in Pakistan. Consider me Pakistan's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Prince Salman replied. Grateful Prime Minister Khan posted the video about it on his X account and it is still available.

But that was five years ago. These days, the bonhomie between Prince Salman and the Pakistani establishment seems a bit bland. He was supposed to travel to Pakistan on May 19, but his plan was postponed for no specific reason. Islamabad was very excited about the Saudi Crown Prince's visit, hoping to secure investments and future collaborations. However, diplomats in Islamabad and Riyadh are working on the new dates. According to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, the highly anticipated future visit of the Saudi prince will be made public once the new dates are fixed.

This was Prince Salman's first visit to Pakistan in five years. And although he has met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif several times, it is difficult to comment on the chemistry that exists between the two leaders. With Imran Khan, Prince Salman maintains a good relationship, which was clearly visible at every meeting.

Relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have always shared warm relations extending to political, strategic, commercial and religious cooperation. Saudi Arabia is Pakistan's largest oil supplier. The millions of Pakistanis who work there send remittances worth around $5 billion a year. Pakistan considers Saudi Arabia its most important ally, not only in the Muslim world but also in the entire world. Over the decades, Saudi Arabia has made lucrative investments worth billions of dollars in Pakistani industries, as well as deals related to defense cooperation.

The economic crisis in Pakistan

But again, that's ancient history. Pakistan has squandered all the financial aid that came from Saudi Arabia or the United States. Today, the country is going through its worst economic crisis and is looking for ways (and allies) to alleviate its financial woes. Saudi Arabia has demanded that Pakistan implement radical economic reforms, as recommended by the IMF, and only then will it provide assistance. In such a scenario, the cancellation of Prince Salman's visit comes as a setback to his plan. Or is there something more than what meets the eye?

Freedom for Imran Khan?

According to unconfirmed reports, the postponement of the Saudi princes' visit to Pakistan is linked to Imran Khan. According to this, Prince Salman canceled his visit because Pakistan's military establishment refused to provide relief to imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Saudi Arabia raised the issue with Pakistani authorities and Prince Salman was expecting a positive response before landing in Pakistan. Securing Khan's release is said to be a major global communication for the 38-year-old crown prince, given the immense popularity the former cricketer enjoys in the Muslim world.

Khan is also dear to a majority of the Pakistani diaspora working in Saudi Arabia, and Prince Salman does not want to disappoint them. Signing investment MoUs and providing soft loans will be of no use to him unless Imran Khan's freedom is guaranteed. And if that's not freedom, significant compensation in the form of house arrest or self-exile to another country should do the trick. Meanwhile, the ball is in the court of the Pakistan Army. Will they oblige the Prince?

Follow us on social media

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news9live.com/opinion-analysis/is-imran-khan-the-reason-why-the-saudi-prince-deferred-his-visit-to-pakistan-2536657 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos