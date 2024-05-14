Erdoan promises new names for AKP after electoral setbacks





President Recep Tayyip Erdoan summoned the heads of his party's sections for 81 provinces to Ankara on Tuesday. It was the first meeting of this type since the municipal elections of March 31. The event was an opportunity for Erdoan to reflect on the results of the vote. Erdoan hinted at changes within the party cadre, including new names that will give us power. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) suffered losses for the first time in years in local elections, while the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) won victories in several AKP strongholds. The president reiterated remarks from his first post-election speech, emphasizing that the election was a celebration of democracy for Trkiye. Democracy is never a zero-sum game. If democracy wins, no one loses, he said. He stressed that they appreciated the will of nations, whether it was a runoff victory in the 2023 general elections or the March 31 elections. He acknowledged that his party had failed to achieve its goals in the local elections. Erdoan also welcomed the change after the elections, referring to his historic talks with his main rival Zgr Zel, chairman of the CHP. We hope this change will be permanent, he added. He thanked his party's hardworking members for campaigning tirelessly ahead of the March 31 elections and said they had no room for those who distanced themselves from the public. The future of our party goes beyond anyone's personal interests. If we make mistakes, we must correct ourselves, he said. He added that he would not agree to sacrifice the hard work of AKP party members to those who seek to promote their own interests. Erdoan did not give any names but said the party was determined to emerge stronger from the ongoing consultation and renewal process. He spoke of the upcoming congresses for each province, which will likely see changes in local administrations. We don't need people to rely on our power. We need people who will empower us. We will continue to move forward with new names, he said. Erdoan added, however, that they would not simply fire party veterans.

