Michael Cohen testifies in secret trial





In remarks outside the courthouse, several Trump allies who attended today's trial expressed support for the former president and echoed Trump's criticism of the trial and people linked to it, and that he was prohibited from speaking due to an order of silence.

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., denied that Trump committed any wrongdoing and echoed his attacks on Judge Merchan and his daughter, who worked for a digital advertising and fundraising company that works often with Democratic politicians.

This is a travesty of justice. This is an abuse of the justice system, Donalds said.

Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., called the financial silence case a sham indictment against Trump, saying the lawsuit was part of Democrats' efforts to keep him off the campaign trail and arguing that Cohen's testimony had no credibility, no. integrity.

Vivek Ramaswamy, a former Republican presidential primary candidate who supported Trump after he withdrew from the race, also called the trial a politicized persecution and accused Democrats of illegally seeking to influence the election by hindering Trump's ability to campaign in the months leading up to the election. November elections.

It's one of the most depressing places I've ever been in my life, but that's fitting because the only thing more depressing than the environment of that courtroom is what actually happens there, said Ramaswamy. It's straight out of a Kafka novel.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who also challenged Trump in the Republican presidential primary but later supported him, turned the trial into a circus.

Everything these gentlemen have said here today about the trial is absolutely true, Burgum said. But it's sad that we're here today and haven't come out to talk to Americans about the issues that matter most to them.

They did not respond to questions after concluding their statements. But when asked by NBC News if they would support Trump if he were convicted, Ramaswamy replied: “Yes.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/live-blog/trump-hush-money-trial-day-17-michael-cohen-live-updates-rcna151899 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos