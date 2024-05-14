Xi Jinping's threatening paths between Europe, Russia and Taiwan

FILE PHOTO: Russian head of state Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping toast their “unlimited alliance” during a reception at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 21, 2023. They will meet at Beijing on May 16 and 17. 2024 (Reuters)

William Lai will take office next Monday, May 20, as the new president of Taiwan. succeed in power Tsai Ing-wen who has been giving people headaches for eight years Beijing. The doctor who will occupy the first magistracy of the country will continue a large part of the policies of this oriental iron lady. Especially those related to the diet Xi Jinping.

China He carefully observes this date and has worked for months to make it as modest as possible in terms of guests. He wants it to fail: to show a government isolated and without important partners. At this moment, for example, he is in conversation with South Korea to prevent an official delegation from visiting Taipei That day according to the newspaper Korea time he the Chinese Communist Party (PCC) and the central regime notified Salt that relations between the two countries will depend exclusively on Korea's position towards Taiwan.

The link between South Korea Yes China The continent is going through its worst period since the start of its bilateral relations in 1992. Both parties, as well as Japan, they hope to hold a summit at the end of the month. But Beijing conditions a bilateral meeting with Salt to the attitudes of the peninsula towards the island which XI has intentions for himself A meeting with these characteristics has not taken place since 2019. The Chinese Prime Minister will finally attend. Li Qiang.

Without a confirmed date for this momentous meeting, it is to be hoped that once it concludes, the spirit between the three countries will not change too much and a joint declaration will not be achieved. Although this summit is unlikely to yield major concrete results and consensus will be difficult to reach given the different situations in the three countries, the contact itself is essential for Chinese leaders to test the waters. and decide whether change and more amicable reconciliation are possible. relationshipaccording to the publication signed by Moon Sun.

But Beijing conditions your approach to Taiwan.

It is likely that both Japan as South Korea are represented in Taipei by delegations of members of Congress from different parties. Their presence there depends neither on governments nor on the actions of the Japanese Prime Minister. Fumio Kishida or the Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol. We will have to see if Beijing It takes into account the democratic order and the distribution of powers that govern these countries. Will this be enough of an explanation?

These are not the only efforts he makes Beijing. Chinese embassies around the world spend hours preventing anyone from trying to get closer to the Taipei. Nor legislative. In Latin America The task is simpler: commitments and debts make decisions easier. Some governments have even sent notes to their congresses – at the request of Chinese diplomacy – to remind them that any direction with the island would be inappropriate. The line that divides republican powers is sometimes too blurry.

From the South American region, only the president Santiago pea confirmed your presence. Paraguay It is one of the few countries to recognize Taiwan and which resists attacks from China. Other nations do not even dare to have contacts in the field of health or business. In Asunción look carefully at the recent disappointing experiences of Honduras Yes Nicaragua by breaking up with Taipei after the regime's broken promises.

An expected visit

The press that responds PCC I tried to show the recent -and limited- European tour of Xi Jinping like a success. The head of the Chinese regime sought to reopen a door that had been closed in recent years, due to the distrust generated by the lack of information on Covid, commercial disloyalties, interference with fake newsthe hacks and especially the support that Beijing offered to Vladimir Poutine in his criminal offensive against Ukraine.

XI encounter Emmanuel Macron. Among those who received it, he is the only leader with specific weight on the European scene. The French president is also one of the most critical Poutine and the disasters of their invasion. It is he who seems to want to impose the most limits on the continent. But after saying goodbye between the traditional banquets of Pyreneesthe head of the Chinese regime flew to Serbia and then to Hunger. There they rolled out a red carpet for the Serbian Happy Alexander and Hungarian Victor Orbn. No one can be accused of democratic fanaticism. On the other hand, they sympathize with the Russian head of state.

be the same Poutine whose XI receive for two of the Beijing. According to the state agency China, it was the Chinese president himself who invited him. It will be May 16 and 17, according to the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hua Chunying. As this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia, during their visit, Xi and Putin will exchange views on bilateral relations, cooperation in various fields and international issues and regions of common interest.explained the communist chancellor.

The maneuvers of XI to get closer to Europe. Macron gave an apocalyptic interview to The Economist concerning the future of the continent, particularly taking into account the war ambitions of the Poutine. In this long conversation with the influential English magazine, the French president leaves very clear ideas:

– There is a triple existential risk for our Europe: a military and security risk; an economic risk to our prosperity; an existential risk of internal incoherence and disruption of the functioning of our democracies. These are therefore the three risks which have accelerated in recent years, undoubtedly very significantly..

– Things can happen much more quickly than we think and lead to a more brutal death than we imagine..

– Since 2022, Vladimir Putin (…) has decided to violate international law by violating the internationally recognized borders of a permanent member of the Security Council. To this extent and with such consistency, it is unprecedented. He also committed war crimes, again with unprecedented force. It was he who launched this war of aggression against a sovereign country on European soil..

In this same interview, Macron He said he was interested. ensure that China has a voice in the stability of the international order. They had to talk about it with XI during his days in France? The Frenchman will have convinced the head of the Chinese regime to stop helping Poutine?

But XI sealed an unlimited alliance with its Russian counterpart shortly before the bloody invasion of Ukraine started on February 24, 2022. The help of China A Russia It is both military and economic. During these more than two years, Beijing provided drone and missile technologies, satellite imagery and machines to Musk.

The main country that allows Russia to wage its war of aggression against Ukraine in Europe is China. They are by far Russia's largest trading partner, supplying essential components for its weapons, microelectronics and advanced technologies, which allow Russia to build missiles, drones and many other essential things to his war against Ukraine.declared this Monday, May 13 Jens Stoltenberggeneral secretary of I WILL TAKE.

It was also a source of money for Russian coffers: the trade between the two has exploded since the unilateral attack against Ukraine Yes will reach $240 billion in 2023according to Chinese customs figures. China was the lifeline in the face of international sanctions Musk.

On this same tour Europe, XI He wrote in a Serbian newspaper that friendship was maintained among those who think alike. It is legitimate to think that the vision of the world that they share XI Yes Poutine differs from the republican conceptions with which it shares Macron or the rest of European democratic countries. There friendship without limits It will be sealed again in the coming days in the Chinese capital. And the Russians advance Ukraine -y Europe?- continue. With the precious anabolics of its main ally.

X: @TotiPI