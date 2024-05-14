Live updates from Trump trial as Michael Cohen faces defense questions





Michael Cohen returned to the witness stand Tuesday for his second day of testimony against former President Donald Trump at his trial in New York, describing how he ultimately turned on his longtime boss under pressure from prosecutors federal in 2018.

Cohen told the jury he hoped Trump would protect him from federal charges if he remained loyal, explaining why he lied about Trump repaying him for a “hush” $130,000 payment to the movie star for adults Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. He ultimately pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the payment and implicated Trump in the reimbursements at the heart of the affair.

Prosecutors walked jurors through the 34 business records they say were falsified to conceal the payment to Daniels, showing them the invoices, vouchers and checks that correspond to each criminal charge against Trump. The former president has pleaded not guilty.

On the stand Monday, Cohen said Trump approved the repayment plan during a meeting at Trump Tower. He told jurors that Trump received notes from a Trump Organization executive listing the total amount he was owed: $420,000, which included enough to cover taxes and a bonus for Cohen.

The prosecution ended its questioning of Cohen on Tuesday by addressing his long list of credibility issues, including his conviction for lying to Congress and his prior admissions of lying under oath in other matters. He said he was trying to protect Trump and himself, and now regrets “doing things for him that I shouldn't have.”

Prosecutors also told the judge that Cohen would be their final witness, opening a new phase of the trial as early as next week.

Trump's lawyers now have the opportunity to cross-examine Cohen.

