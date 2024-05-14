Politics
John Swinney answers the question every politician dreads
After barely a week on the job, Prime Minister John Swinney is already grappling with the big question.
How to improve the economy? Reduce crime? Obtain Scottish independence? Well, that's all in his in-tray, but yesterday he was faced with the question that ultimately all politicians must answer: what is a woman?
As a twice-married father of three and an SNP member who served in government during the tumultuous row over Gender Recognition Reform (GRR), it's a subject Mr Swinney has probably spent a lot of time on to understand.
It's a trap that other political leaders, such as Sir Keir Starmer, Boris Johnson and Donald Trump, have had to face, and which is now a regular trap when it comes to political interviews.
The crux of the matter, of course, is not whether the interviewee is confused on the subject, but where they stand in the debate over transgender rights.
Give the wrong answer, and either side of the culture war front will call for imminent cancellation, spamming social media with declamatory denunciations and general ill will.
So Mr Swinney was on hand to speak to the BBC on Monday and did his best. He said: I believe a woman is a grown woman born as a woman, …and you could almost feel the keyboards prepared by the rainbow warriors to harass the poor politician for his perfidy… before adding, and I also accept that transgender women are defined as women.
So that has been clarified.
John Swinney said he wanted to return the SNP to the “moderate centre-left”, and this is where his political philosophy was in action. Straddles the middle lane and probably won't please everyone, but won't bother them too much.
His response sparked some grumbling from Tories, who said he was knotting himself, while Chris McEleny, the general secretary of the Alba Party, said the Prime Minister had decided to stand in the middle of the road.
But isn’t that the natural place for a centrist? Regardless, the answer Mr. Swinney gave was little different from those uttered by his fellow leaders when they analyzed this particular puzzle.
Sir Keir Starmer, speaking to the media last year, was astute. He said: a woman is an adult woman, so let's clarify that.
This was a slight update from his previous stance in 2022, when he used the Swinney-like phrase. A woman is an adult woman and, on top of that, trans women are women, and that's not just my view, it's actually the law. .
Donald Trump initially refused to answer the question when it came up during a discussion about transgender athletes.
But he added: A woman is someone who swims at a certain time and isn't beaten by 38 seconds by someone who wasn't even a good swimmer as a man. Read into it what you want.
Boris Johnson didn't wait to be asked, telling MPs during a Prime Ministers' Questions session in 2022: when it comes to distinguishing between a man and a woman, the basic facts of biology remain extremely important.
Now that Swinney's position is clear on the issue, he's probably hoping he won't be asked the question again. Gender politics was a subject that her predecessors Humza Yousaf and Nicola Sturgeon tackled with enthusiasm.
Ms Sturgeon shepherded the controversial GRR Bill through the Scottish Parliament and spent a lot of political capital to get it done, winning friends and making plenty of enemies along the way.
JK Rowling even went so far as to wear a t-shirt emblazoned with a slogan calling Ms Sturgeon a destroyer of women's rights, which is not a look a people-friendly politician would have appreciated.
When the Bill was blocked by the British Government through an Article 35 Order, Humza Yousaf launched legal action seeking a judicial review, but ultimately lost the case in Court session.
This is probably a quagmire that Mr. Swinney does not want to return to. He said he accepted there was no chance of restarting the trial and would seek to change the British government's mind over its blockage on the bill.
This is unlikely to happen, so it is unlikely that the Prime Minister will have to restart the battles of the past. But another threat looms: the passage of a law banning conversion therapy, which Mr. Swinney has said he intends to pass.
It is a cause dear to the hearts of the Scottish Greens, which they have raised several times since leaving government.
It is likely that this law has become totemic, the yardstick by which they will measure the progressive nature of the new Scottish Government, Kate Forbes and all, and the extent to which they can support minority rule.
It is telling that the Greens were optimistic about Mr Swinney's definition of woman, refusing to express any criticism.
He still needs their support in other areas. Maybe he gave the right answer after all.
