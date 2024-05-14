Imran Khan set to appear in SC on May 16 via video link in NAB amendments case





The Supreme Court (SC) has allowed jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend court proceedings via video link in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments case. The decision was taken by a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa during a hearing on the federal government's intra-judicial appeal (ICA) against the majority judgment which held amendments to the National Accountability Order (NAO) 2002 illegal.

Other members of this important bench included Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi. The entire proceedings were broadcast live on the Supreme Court website.

At the start of the hearing, the NAB Attorney General and the lawyer representing the Punjab government announced their alignment with the federal government's position in the matter. On the contrary, the Advocate General of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) expressed support for rolling back the NAB amendments.

During the discussion, Justice Aminuddin Khan highlighted the issue of NAB's involvement in political maneuvering and mentioned that the former prime minister had requested to present his case personally before the court. The court granted him permission to provide evidence via video link and instructed the Attorney General to facilitate the operational set-up for this.

Justice Athar Minallah highlighted the historic support for the NAB orders, including from Imran Khan himself, but also noted the criticism leveled against the NAB for its impact on the economy and fundamental rights. The court stressed that the amendments were aimed at protecting the fundamental rights of individuals falsely accused by the NAB, expressing disappointment over the NAB's inability to effectively combat corruption and its involvement in political manipulation.

Apex Court inquired about recent progress of NAB

The bench raised concerns over NAB's actions leading to injustices against innocent individuals and questioned whether NAB had overstepped its legal bounds. Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa likened the actions of the NAB to martial law, criticizing the rapid enactment of the NAB laws and highlighting the challenges arising from such legislative actions under democratic governance.

The apex court adjourned the hearing until May 16, seeking detailed information from NAB regarding the number of politicians proven innocent and imprisoned, as well as details of the politicians' incarceration. This case dates back to June 25, 2022, when Imran Khan challenged the amendments to the NAB laws, arguing that they would help public office holders escape white-collar crime. The Supreme Court's majority decision declared amendments to the NAO 2000, requiring the reopening of corruption cases against political leaders and public office holders, unconstitutional.

