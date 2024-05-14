Indonesian President Joko Widodo inaugurates Ameroro Dam





Indonesian President Joko Widodo inaugurated the Ameroro Dam in Konawe, Southeast Sulawesi TRIASPOLITIKA.ID : FOR YOU – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo inaugurated the Ameroro Dam in Tamesandi Village, Uepai District, Konawe Regency, Sulawesi Tenggara on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. This inauguration was accompanied by PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, Chairman of Commission V DPR RI Ridwan Bae, Acting Governor of Southeast Sulawesi Andap Budi Revianto and Acting Regent of Konawe Harmin Ramba as well as a number of state officials. which was inaugurated by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. In his speech, Jokowi said the Ameroro Dam was a source of raw water to irrigate farmlands. On the other hand, this dam is a source of water reserves in Konawe and a flood control agent. Built in 2020, the Ameroro Dam has a storage capacity of 98.81 million m. Apart from this, this dam will also add an irrigation network covering an area of ​​3,300 hectares. "It was built at a cost of 1.5 trillion, I hope the profits will be much higher than the money used to build the Ameroro Dam," Joko Widodo hoped. He also hopes that the Ameroro Dam can be used as a regional tourist destination with the aim of increasing the local economic resources of the community. After the inauguration, Jokowi continued his work schedule in Southeast Sulawesi by heading to North Kolaka via the helipad at the dam site.

