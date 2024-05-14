Donald Trump allies come to New York to watch testimony in criminal trialExBulletin





Representative Byron Donalds (Republican of Florida), potential North Dakota governor Doug Burgum, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Representative Cory Mills (Republican of Florida) joined the former president in court on Tuesday. Morning. Curtis Means/Daily Mail/Bloomberg via Getty Images .

NEW YORK Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in Manhattan criminal court four days a week. He's complained about the procedures and their impact on his 2024 campaign efforts. So, he's bringing friends to make the days a little better.

From Texas to Florida, Ohio to Alabama, Trump allies traveled to New York to watch parts, if not entire days, of Trump's historic criminal trial. This is the first criminal trial against a sitting or former U.S. president.

Trump has consolidated his status as leader of the Republican Party. As he runs for president for the third time as the party's leading candidate, he is using the courtroom as another step in his election campaign, even though it has kept him away from the traditional electoral arena.

His campaign regularly sends fundraising emails, falsely boasting that he has “stormed” out of the courtroom after unfavorable rulings and that he is bringing his closest allies into the courtroom itself. even.

Yet all the guests are volunteering to come to court to support their friend, President Trump, and are not invited by the campaign, according to a Trump campaign official.

The largest crowd gathered Tuesday, when House Speaker Mike Johnson, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.), vice president hopeful and governor of Dakota North Doug Burgum and former GOP presidential candidate. Vivek Ramaswamy flanked the former president. Standing behind Trump as he spoke to reporters outside the courtroom, guests enjoyed Trump's praise.

“I have a lot of surrogates and they talk very well,” Trump boasted. “They come from all over, they're well respected and they think this is the biggest scam they've ever seen… Election day can't come soon enough.”

Johnson, who entered the courthouse with Trump and the others, did not enter the courtroom himself and instead delivered remarks outside in defense of his friend Trump.

“The system is currently using every tool at its disposal to punish one president and cover up for another,” Johnson said. “They're using this trial as a trap. It's so corrupt and everyone knows it.”

The entourage arrived on the second day of Michael Cohen's testimony. Also once a staunch Trump “protector”, he testified to Trump's knowledge and involvement in secret payments made to an adult film star and reimbursements made to Cohen that constitute 34 criminal charges of falsified business records .

Ohio U.S. Senator JD Vance speaks with members of the press during a news conference at Collect Pond Park on the 16th day of the secret trial of former President Donald Trump in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, USA, Monday, May 13, 2024. Jos A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR .

switch captionJos A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR

José A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR

These are not his first high-profile political guests, either. To kick off Cohen's testimony, Trump was joined by Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.), U.S. Attorney General Alabama, Steve Marshall and Brenna Bird, Attorney General of Iowa.

Trump again said his guests had come “to introduce themselves, they consider it a scam,” noting that among his guests were legal experts, notably recognizing Bird as one of them.

Outside the courtroom, Vance said he was there to show up and support “a friend.”

“What is happening in this courtroom is a threat to democracy,” Vance said, accusing the “sham trial” of being politically motivated.

Meanwhile, Tuberville called the courtroom “depressing” and said it was putting Trump through “mental anguish,” reiterating that he was there for his friend.

Last week, Senator Rick Scott (R-Florida) showed up on the morning of the second day of questioning of adult film star Stormy Daniels. Later on Fox News, Scott also said he supported his friend and called the trial a political persecution. Before that, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined Trump.

Eric Trump, one of the former president's sons and a current Trump Organization executive, was the only family member to regularly attend the debates. Tuesday's group also brought in Lara Trump, who now co-chairs the Republican National Committee.

Unlike his previous civil trials in the Big Apple, for this criminal trial, Trump must be present each day in person, although the judge has allowed special absences such as his son Barron's graduation during which the court will not be in session. not. The former president has pledged to attend court during the day and attend campaign events at night. He took days off the field to attend rallies in the Midwest and other nearby events, including in the city.

Meanwhile, Trump speaks daily to the press gathered outside the courtroom. He used his time in front of the cameras to express his opinions about the judge, the court staff, the officials filing charges against him and the cases. He also takes advantage of these appearances to talk about the issues he is presenting on, such as the employment report, foreign policy and the debates in Congress.

Alabama U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville, center, speaks with members of the press during a news conference at Collect Pond Park on the 16th day of former President Donald Trump's hush money trial in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, United States, on Monday, May 13, 2024. Jos A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR .

switch captionJos A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR

José A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR

