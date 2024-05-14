Connect with us

Politics

'I didn't mention Hindus or Muslims': PM Modi 'shocked', clarifies 'infiltrator' remark

'I didn't mention Hindus or Muslims': PM Modi 'shocked', clarifies 'infiltrator' remark

 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “shocked” by people interpreting his “infiltrator” comments as being against Muslims. He added that even poor families had more children and that he never mentioned “neither Hindus nor Muslims” in his statement.

In an exclusive interview with News 18, PM Modi said, “I am shocked. Who told you that only Muslims were mentioned when talking about people having more children? Why are you doing injustice to Muslims? This is the situation of poor families. There too, where there is poverty, there are more children, whatever their social circle.”

READ ALSO : Asaduddin Owaisi Compares Muslims in India to Jews in Hitler Era: 'Whether PM Modi Stays or Not…'

He went on to clarify that I did not mention Hindu or Muslim. I said you should have as many children as you can take care of. Don't let the state have to take care of your children. »

Modi drew criticism from the opposition after he claimed at an election rally that the Congress was planning to give hard-earned money and valuables to “infiltrators” and “those who have more children”.

Earlier, when their [Congress] When the government was in power, they had declared that Muslims had the first right to the country's property. This means to whom will this property be distributed? It will be distributed to those who have more children,” Prime Minister Modi had said at a rally in Banswara, Rajasthan, on April 21.

Watch the video of Modi's speech here:

Will Muslims vote for Prime Minister Modi?

When asked if he thought Muslims would vote for him in this Lok Sabha election, Modi said he thought “the people of my nation would vote for me”.

The Prime Minister also pledged not to talk about Hindu-Muslims. “I will not have the right to live in society if I start talking about Hindu-Muslim. I will not talk about Hindu-Muslim. That is my commitment.”

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Check out all the latest political news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news.

More less

Published: May 14, 2024, 6:39 PM IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/politics/did-not-mention-hindu-or-muslim-pm-modi-shocked-clarifies-infiltrator-remark-11715691715165.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: