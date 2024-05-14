'I didn't mention Hindus or Muslims': PM Modi 'shocked', clarifies 'infiltrator' remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “shocked” by people interpreting his “infiltrator” comments as being against Muslims. He added that even poor families had more children and that he never mentioned “neither Hindus nor Muslims” in his statement.

In an exclusive interview with News 18, PM Modi said, “I am shocked. Who told you that only Muslims were mentioned when talking about people having more children? Why are you doing injustice to Muslims? This is the situation of poor families. There too, where there is poverty, there are more children, whatever their social circle.”

He went on to clarify that I did not mention Hindu or Muslim. I said you should have as many children as you can take care of. Don't let the state have to take care of your children. »

Modi drew criticism from the opposition after he claimed at an election rally that the Congress was planning to give hard-earned money and valuables to “infiltrators” and “those who have more children”.

Earlier, when their [Congress] When the government was in power, they had declared that Muslims had the first right to the country's property. This means to whom will this property be distributed? It will be distributed to those who have more children,” Prime Minister Modi had said at a rally in Banswara, Rajasthan, on April 21.

Will Muslims vote for Prime Minister Modi?

When asked if he thought Muslims would vote for him in this Lok Sabha election, Modi said he thought “the people of my nation would vote for me”.

The Prime Minister also pledged not to talk about Hindu-Muslims. “I will not have the right to live in society if I start talking about Hindu-Muslim. I will not talk about Hindu-Muslim. That is my commitment.”

Published: May 14, 2024, 6:39 PM IST

