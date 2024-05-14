Connect with us

Xi offers Putin political relief with state visit to China

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit China, the most powerful of his few major allies, as the two countries clash with the West on a range of issues.

The Russian leader will be in the country on Thursday and Friday for a state visit following an invitation from his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

The trip, Putin's first abroad since beginning his fifth term last week, comes after Washington committed tens of billions of dollars in new aid to Ukraine as it battles Russian forces . The United States has also introduced sanctions against financial institutions seen as benefiting Russia's defense industrial base.

Putin and Xi are expected to sign several documents and discuss “all issues related to the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China”, according to a news rreleased from Putin's office.

They “will also define priorities for further practical cooperation between the two states and have an in-depth exchange of opinions on the most pressing international and regional issues,” the statement added.

Xi and Putin prepare for a group photo
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin prepare for a group photo with other leaders during the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, October 18, 2023, in Beijing. Putin will…


Suo Takekuma/Getty Images

The two leaders will also attend an event celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the People's Republic of China and the then Soviet Union.

Beijing and Moscow have projected a united front against the United States and its allies in recent years. Xi and Putin declared a “limitless” partnership shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

And even though China has positioned itself as neutral in the war, it has muted criticism of Russia on social media. Last month, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov pledged “dual opposition” to the West’s “bloc” moves in the Asia-Pacific region.

News week contacted the State Department and the Chinese Embassy in the United States by email for comment.

Amid crushing international sanctions against Ukraine, Russia is increasingly dependent on Chinese trade and its currency, the yuan, to power its economic engines. These economic ties were shaken recently when the Biden administration tightened the screws on the world's second-largest economy.

A growing number of major Chinese banks have stopped accepting payments from Russian merchants in recent months, in an apparent bid to avoid further US secondary sanctions, Russian media reported.

Meanwhile, as trade between China and Russia has soared over the past two years, Chinese exports to its ally fell last month for the first time on an annual basis since the start of the war in Ukraine, according to Chinese customs data.

In March, Putin won his fifth term, with 87 percent of the vote, according to Russia's election commission. The plebiscite attracted widespread international criticism due to the absence of a significant opposition candidate and the concomitant suppression of opposition voices.