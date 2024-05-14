Michael Cohen Resumes Testimony in Trump's Secret Trial | Donald Trump News





Trump's former lawyer is set to face a tough cross-examination after testifying that the former president participated in a secrecy scheme.

Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen continued to testify in a New York court, a day after accusing the ex-US president of participating in a scheme to suppress negative media coverage ahead of the 2016 election .

Cohen, the prosecution's star witness, told jurors Tuesday that he met with Trump at the White House in 2017 to discuss a plan to repay a secret payment Cohen made to the movie star for adults Stormy Daniels.

Cohen testified this week that the former president ordered him to pay Daniels, who said she had a sexual relationship in 2006 with the married real estate developer turned politician. Trump has denied any meeting.

The $130,000 payment in October 2016 is at the heart of Trump's trial, the first for a former US president, which opened last month in New York State Criminal Court in Manhattan.

Trump was joined in the courtroom Tuesday by an entourage of Republican supporters, including House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Their presence as Cohen returned to the podium was a not-so-subtle show of support aimed not only at Trump who is seeking re-election in November, but also at voters tuning in from home and jurors deciding the fate of the former president. .

The case is one of four criminal charges against Trump, who is the Republican Party's presumptive nominee heading into the November presidential election despite his legal troubles.

In the New York indictment, the former president faces 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with payments made to Daniels.

Prosecutors focused on the political dimensions of the payments, arguing that Trump engaged in a conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 presidential election, which he won.

Trump has pleaded not guilty and called the case a politically motivated witch hunt.

During his first day on the witness stand, Cohen, 57, described several episodes in which he said Trump approved payments to keep stories of sex scandals out of the public eye, in an effort to to prevent them from harming his campaign for the White House. .

Everything required Mr. Trump's approval, Cohen said Monday.

Cohen is questioned by prosecutor Susan Hoffinger as Trump sits with his eyes closed during the New York trial on May 13 in this courtroom sketch. [File: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters]

Cohen also told jurors that Trump was furious that Daniels would tell a story about their alleged sexual encounter.

He told me: It's a disaster, a total disaster. Women are going to hate me, Cohen said. The guys think it's cool, but it's going to be a disaster for the campaign.

Trump's defense team is expected to challenge Cohen's credibility during cross-examination later Tuesday and attempt to portray him as a liar who cannot be trusted.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal charges related to the secret payments, as well as lying to Congress. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

Al Jazeera's Kristen Saloomey, reporting from outside the courthouse Tuesday morning, said it really all came down to [Cohens] word.

And his word has been highly suspect since the beginning of this case, given that he has been imprisoned for lying under oath in the past, Saloomey said.

