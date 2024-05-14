Imran wants Pakistan army chief to apologize for 'illegal kidnapping' and 'London Plan'





Criticizing General Munir, Khan said: “It is the misfortune of this country that a self-proclaimed king (General Munir) has taken control of all decision-making. I am currently in prison because if I am free, it will challenge the power of this one person. ” Read more

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, imprisoned since last August in various cases, on Tuesday asked army chief General Asim Munir to apologize for his “illegal” kidnapping and for his support for the “Plan of London,” and pledged not to cut costs. an agreement with the powerful military.

“On the morning of May 9, 2023, my illegal removal from the High Court was part of London's plan (to overthrow the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and impose a hybrid system led by the Sharif family on the country), to and General Asim Munir should excuse me,” Khan said on X.

His family is believed to run his social media account.

Criticizing General Munir, Khan said: “It is the misfortune of this country that a self-proclaimed king (General Munir) has taken control of all decision-making. I am currently in prison because if I am free, it will challenge the power of this one person.

Khan said the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) – the media arm of the armed forces – and the Chief of Army Staff were making threatening political statements and involving the army in politics, which tarnished the image of the army.

The powerful military, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 75 years of existence, has until now wielded considerable power over security and foreign policy.

Major General Ahmed Sharif, Director General of the ISPR, said last week that any dialogue with the PTI could only take place if it publicly and sincerely apologizes to the nation, promises to adopt a constructive policy and renounces the politics of anarchy.

Khan said that when political statements and press conferences take place, political parties have the right to respond to them.

“When government is entrusted to people without a democratic mandate, the country becomes the epicenter of corruption and chaos. The chaos witnessed today in (Pakistan-occupied) Kashmir is likely to spread across Pakistan. Form 47 (false outcome) undemocratic governments have been established across the country.

“When a government is democratically elected, it enjoys the support of the people. People appreciate their elected government and if any problems arise, they are resolved through dialogue,” he said, adding that people have no trust in the governments imposed in Gilgit-Baltistan, PoK, Punjab and in Pakistan; hence the widespread agitation and frustration.

He said further backlash would follow against Form 47 governments when the budget was announced.

He added that an artificial system had been imposed on the people of the country. “This government has absolutely no authority. An unconstitutional institution like SIFC (Special Investment Facilitation Council, an initiative of the army) has been imposed on Pakistan and no one dares to question it. It was established with the sole aim of attracting investments, while the Business Council of Pakistan has openly stated that investors are withdrawing their investments instead of investing in the country. “On one hand, the nation has been deceived by the false hopes of agricultural revolution and on the other, the importation of wheat to embezzle billions of rupees has economically devastated the wheat farmers,” he said. added.

Khan said that in this false setup, government is given to those who have all their wealth outside in the form of dollars.

“A leader has to make sacrifices and this group of Nawaz and Zardari will in no way sacrifice and bring their money back to the country. General Musharraf and later the ISI provided details to everyone, including me, about their looted money and today they have been imposed on us and their corruption charges are being cleared. The purpose of imposing this false system on the nation is only to increase the power of this one man (General Munir) who destroyed the entire country for his personal power,” he said, promising not to not conclude an agreement with the army.

“This country is my country and I will never leave it. Moreover, any agreement is also out of the question. Pakistan is ruled in a dictatorial manner. Our total income is Rs 13.9 trillion, while we have to pay Rs 9.8 trillion per year as interest. The country can never progress with such punitive use of coercive measures,” Khan said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/imran-wants-pak-army-chief-to-apologise-for-illegal-abduction-and-london-plan-13770831.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos