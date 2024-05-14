Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi active electoral affidavit total elections varanasi lok sabha





Prime Minister Narendra Modi's annual income doubled between 2018-19 and 2022-23, while Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's income is more than four times that of the Prime Minister, a analysis of their electoral affidavits. Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday said his total assets were worth Rs 3.02 crore and revealed that he had no real estate assets. The Prime Minister does not own a car, land or house. The Prime Minister's income in 2022-23 was Rs 23.56 lakh, while Rahul Gandhi had a declared income of Rs 1.02 crore in the same fiscal year, more than four times that of the Prime Minister, according to the affidavit submitted on his nomination to the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. shown Tuesday. ALSO READ | PM Modi declares total assets worth Rs 3.02 crore in survey affidavit and has no real estate assets Prime Minister Modi's declared income in 2018-19 was Rs 11.14 lakh, while it more than doubled to Rs 23.56 lakh in 2022-23, according to the election affidavit. Rahul Gandhi reported an income of Rs 1.02 crore in 2022-23, while it was 1.20 crore in 2018-19. The Congress leader also declared total assets of `9.24 crore from stocks, mutual funds, savings accounts, sovereign gold bonds, etc. He also declared immovable property worth Rs 11.15 crore, including commercial buildings, non-agricultural and agricultural land. PM Modi owns 4 pieces of gold rings worth Rs 2.67 lakhs while he has fixed deposit receipts worth Rs 2.85 crore. Prime Minister Modi's total assets were worth 3.02 crores, while Rahul Gandhi has a total assets of over Rs 20 crores. ALSO READ | Property of Rahul Gandhi, money revealed in Wayanad nomination, check details Although the Prime Minister has no real estate assets, Rahul Gandhi owns real estate assets worth Rs 11.15 crore, including agricultural land in Sultanpur village of Mehrauli measuring around 3,778 acres, which is jointly owned with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and commercial apartments in Signature Towers in Gurugram. measuring 5,838 square feet. Prime Minister Modi declared his source of income from the Prime Minister's Office and interest from banks. Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, revealed several sources of income including rental income, salary of MPs, royalty income, interest from banks, bonds, dividends and capital gains from mutual funds investment, shares, etc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/elections/narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-election-affidavit-total-assets-varanasi-lok-sabha-elections-1687471 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos