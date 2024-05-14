From its high thrones and with the patience of angels, the conservative right has decided to grant Rishi Sunak a reprieve, despite the party's electoral setbacks.

Excuse me, what? If the Conservatives are crushed in the next UK election, it will be these people's fault, and almost no one else. Where does their height come from? Why are neutral observers interested in it?

I look at a painting of Voting intention polls in the United Kingdom on this parliament. The moment Labor overtook the Conservatives was in the first week of December 2021. That's when Boris Johnson, whom the right adored, was revealed to have overseen a 10 Downing Street in which staff was partying during a national lockdown. The next break with the public came in September 2022. That's when Liz Truss, whom the right had chosen over Sunak himself, sank the pound with a mini-budget of cuts unfunded taxes. At this point, Labour's lead went from handsome to unassailable.

Then there is Brexit, the ultimate rights project, which one in three voters I now think it was a good idea. It was in the spring of 2021 that the most people said that it was a mistake to leave and that it was a right to leave. At the same time, and not coincidentally, the Conservatives' popularity in the polls began a decline from which they never recovered.

I am open to other interpretations of the data. In the absence of a plausible hypothesis, however, it is clear that the main causes of the crisis of the Conservative Party, the mini-budget and Brexit, emanated from the right. And this wing of the party still speaks as if Sunak received and squandered an inheritance from them. Only our begrudging admiration for the brass handle should distract us from the vital work of demystifying them point by point.

The conservatives are in the national niche because of the populist right. To the extent that Sunak is guilty, it is because he is, or at least was, one of them. He supported Brexit. He allowed Johnson. This is his contribution to the Conservatives' predicament, not a 19-month mandate. He is certainly unpopular with voters, but the Conservatives could replace him with David Attenborough while continuing to inspire hatred. Their reputation has been damaged, perhaps for a decade, in 2021-2022.

No other explanation fits the facts. If the Tories lose because the Rwanda asylum program is dragging on, why is Britain about to elect a Labor government that promises to scrap all this immediately?

In life, whenever a failure occurs, charitable people engage in the blame game and further contestation of the event. These people should be admired for their gentle nature and ignored. There is no progress without rigorous determination of responsibilities. The conservatives must identify the real culprits of their defeat, then stigmatize them. Labor in 1979, the Conservatives in 1997, Labor again in 2010: all got this vital job wrong. As a result, these long-standing governments became long-standing oppositions.

The right has useful things to say. It is true that passing net zero legislation in 2019, to save face for outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May, was Britain at its most frivolous and gesture-obsessed. It is true that Wake is a darker force than liberals, always reluctant to make enemies on their left, are willing to admit out loud.

Brexit was the mistake of a century. Once that happened, Britain should have moved in a Dominic Cummings-style direction, if that means targeted deregulation and remaking the state from the ground up. Leave the single market And embrace big government conservatism and impose trade barriers with Europe And a high tax burden: it might be quicker to burn mountains of cash in Trafalgar Square.

And so this column does not seek to argue against the right on all substantive points. The narrow, almost psephological objective here is to establish the rights unpopularity: their guilt for the approaching rout. If this team is allowed to deflect blame, it will shape the conservative opposition. And if it does, Britain will have no eligible alternative to the Labor Party.

In retrospect, it would have been better for the civic health of the UK if Johnson or Truss (or Suella Braverman) had been allowed to lead the Conservatives into an electoral battle. What Sunak's rise has done is opened a gap through which the right can slip through. David Cameron expanded it when he agreed to join the cabinet last autumn. Election night will take place in a few months, but it is possible to write the right line now: of course, we lost. We have sold ourselves to pale centrism. Labor hopes the Tories will be gullible enough to believe it.

