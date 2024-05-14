Donald Trump's trial in New York: who came to support him?





Several allies of former President Donald Trump showed up at the Manhattan courthouse to support him during his trial.

Participants in Trump's secret trial so far have included the Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, several members of Congress, state attorneys general and two of Trump's former opponents in the presidential primary. Notably absent is Melania Trump, the former First Lady, who has yet to appear in court.

Politicians aligned with Trump took advantage of their presence in the courtroom to attack the testimony, since the former president is barred from publicly commenting on key figures in the trial. Trump is currently on trial on 34 counts over allegations that he falsified business records to conceal a secret payment to an adult film actress before the 2016 election. Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen has said Monday that Trump personally approved the secret repayment plan, at the heart of the criminal allegations.

The display of support from Trump's allies is expected to continue throughout the trial, with more political figures promising to join him in court soon. For many, the courthouse provides a stage to amplify their loyalty to Trump and raise their profile amid the media frenzy surrounding the historic trial.

We have a lot of them that want to come, Trump told reporters Monday. I'm just saying stand back and pass lots of laws to stop things like this.

Here's a look at who sided with Trump during the trial.

House Speaker Mike Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday became the highest-ranking Republican to accompany Trump during his criminal trial, calling the proceedings a sham. These are politically motivated trials and they are a disgrace. This is election interference, the Louisiana Republican told reporters in the park outside the Manhattan courthouse.

He claimed Democrats were keeping Trump out of the 2024 election campaign and criticized Cohen, the prosecution's key witness. This is a man who is clearly on a mission for personal revenge and is widely known as a witness who struggles with the truth, Johnson said.

His visit to the courthouse comes just a week after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, unsuccessfully tried to oust him as speaker, in part because he refused to agree to fund special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into Trump.

Vivek Ramaswamy

Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy also attended the trial Tuesday, as he may seek a spot in Trump's Cabinet. He has long been considered a contender to serve as Trump's vice president for a possible second term. Ramaswamy called the trial an insult to American democracy on social media.

Eric and Lara Trump

Trump's son, Eric, is the only member of the Trump family to regularly attend the trial. His wife, Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump, was also there Tuesday, about two months after she was elected co-chair after being endorsed by her father-in-law.

Florida Senator Rick Scott

Florida Senator Rick Scott, running for re-election in November, on May 9 became the first high-profile Trump ally to accompany him into the Manhattan courtroom. He drove with Trump from Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue to the courthouse and sat in the front row as the defense questioned adult film star Stormy Daniels, one of the main witnesses in the affair.

I'm here because I've known Donald Trump for a long time, Scott said. I knew him before he was governor. I consider him a friend. And what he is experiencing is simply despicable.

Ohio Senator JD Vance

Ohio Sen. JD Vance, widely considered a vice presidential contender, was among the group who arrived in court with Trump on Monday and stood behind him as he spoke to reporters before enter the courtroom.

Every person involved in this lawsuit is virtually a Democratic political operative, Vance told reporters outside the courthouse, adding that it was a shame Trump couldn't say it himself because of an order of silence. Vance, once a harsh critic of the former president, previously said he couldn't stand Trump but is now a close ally and will appear with him at a fundraiser in the Ohio Wednesday.

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville

Sen. Tommy Tuberville attended the trial Monday, telling reporters that the Manhattan courtroom was the most depressing thing I've ever been in.

First of all, I'm disappointed in the courtroom. I hear, Mr. Trump, Mr. Trump. He is former President Trump, the Alabama Republican said outside. Give him some respect. I mean, that's what this place is like in there. This is not respect. Here is also what I see. It's depressing. This courtroom is depressing. It's New York. The icon of our country. And we have a courtroom that is the most depressing thing I've ever been in.

Tuberville also criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, saying he walks into the courtroom and acts like it's his Super Bowl.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who is also reportedly on Trump's short list for vice presidential picks, appeared in the Manhattan courtroom Tuesday alongside the former president. He endorsed Trump in January after abandoning his own Republican presidential bid, calling him a friend and partner.

He's criticized Trump before: In July, Burgum said he wouldn't do business with him, saying you're judged by the business you keep.

Representatives Byron Donalds, Nicole Malliotakis and Cory Mills

Besides President Johnson, three House Republicans stopped by the Manhattan courthouse: Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, New York Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, and Florida Rep. Cory Mills. Donalds is considered a possible vice presidential candidate.

Attorneys general of Alabama and Iowa

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall both attended Trump's trial Monday, seated near the front of the courtroom. When Trump won the Iowa caucuses, he told the crowd in his victory speech that Bird would one day be your governor. »

Absent: Melania Trump

About a month after the trial began, Melania Trump has yet to appear in the courtroom or on the campaign trail with her husband.

As Cohen took the stand Monday, he testified that Trump told him that it was Melania who came up with the infamous locker room defense when an Access Hollywood tape came to light in October 2016 in which Trump was heard saying boast that “when you're a star”. you can “do anything” to women, including “grab them by the p—-“.

Cohen also said in his testimony that Trump didn't care about how his wife would react to his alleged affair with Stormy Daniels and was thinking mostly about his campaign. (Trump denies having a sexual relationship with Daniels.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6977951/donald-trump-new-york-trial-allies/

