Xi Jinping: here's how he could stop Putin





This article on Xi Jinping published in issue 21 of Vanity Fair on newsstands until May 21, 2024. When pacifists call for negotiations, they usually speak between Ukraine and Russia, but the ones that could stop the war are between the United States, or at least the NATO countries, and China. Confirmation came from the European visit of Xi Jinping, the leader of the Chinese Communist Party and the nation that allows Vladimir Putin to continue fighting. With French President Emmanuel Macron, Xi discussed the possibility of a truce for the Paris Olympics, this summer. Nothing concrete, but perhaps a glimmer of hope. No need to ask Putin's opinion, that of the Chinese leader matters more: the value of Chinese imports from Russia increased from $79.6 billion in 2021, before the war, to $129 billion in 2023. This mainly concerns oil, this crude oil that Moscow can no longer export to Europe due to sanctions. Without Xi Jinping's support, the Russian economy would collapse. And his army too: by 2023, 90% of the microelectronic components used by Russia for its missiles, tanks and planes will come from China, given that Western companies no longer sell almost anything. Every month, Chinese companies sell $300 million worth of technology to Russians. dual use, that is to say they also have a potential military use in addition to the civilian one. SO Xi Jinping who can end Russian aggression if he wants. But does he want it? China is using the war in Ukraine to get what it wants, which is a more fragmented West.easier to maintain under pressure: the competition for technological hegemony with the United States is now an open trade war, Europe is the battlefield where the influence of the two superpowers is compared. In Germany, an investigation led to the arrest of a member of the league management staff Alternative for Germany, the far-right party, which is also the most pro-Russian. He accuses him of being an official of the Chinese secret services. During his European visit, Xi Jinping then promised 16 billion euros of investments in Hungary and demonstrated great harmony with Viktor Orbn., that is to say the head of government who, at the headquarters of the European Council, obstructs all initiatives in favor of Ukraine. Hungary, in addition to being the closest EU country to Moscow, is also becoming the most responsive to Beijing's needs. Unlike Putin who needs war and chaos to maintain power in Russia, Xi Jinping takes advantage of a tense international situation, but does not want it to escalate.: China intends to present itself as the guarantor of an international order different from the American one, but still an order. And, in this order, access to the large European market is necessary. The growing intensity of the confrontation between the United States and China offers the EU an intermediate role as an essential partner of Beijing and an outlet for its products.. A market that could be in danger in the event of an escalation of violence in Ukraine. So, sooner or later, Xi Jinping may decide that it is in China's interests to stop Putin to avoid disasters in Europe. But we don't know when. To subscribe Vanity fair, Click here.

