Missing Pakistani journalist turned promoter of ex-PM Imran Khan returns home





By Mubasher Bukhari

LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) – A prominent Pakistani television journalist turned promoter of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's political party returned home on Monday, police and his lawyer said, without giving any indication of the where he had been since his disappearance in May.

Last week, a court gave police until September 26 to recover Imran Riaz, a social media influencer popular with Khan's supporters, or face legal action. Police had told the court that he was not in their custody or detained by intelligence agencies.

Riaz, who has more than five million followers on X, formerly known as Twitter, attacked the Pakistani military and its intelligence agencies after Khan was removed from power in April 2022 and blamed his ouster on the army.

Riaz's latest criticism of the military included serious accusations made without producing evidence.

Local police said they arrested him in the eastern city of Sialkot on May 11, two days after Khan's supporters attacked military installations during the former leader's arrest. Police said they arrested Riaz in connection with the violence, but released him on May 15 and had no further information on his whereabouts.

“Imran Riaz has been recovered safe and sound. He is now with his family,” police said in a statement on Monday.

His lawyer, Ali Ashfaq, also said he had been reunited with his family. Neither he nor the police statement said where he was.

Five police officers deployed outside his house did not allow any media access to him, telling reporters they would only allow in as requested by those inside.

In statements to the Lahore High Court, which heard petitions seeking his release, police said Riaz was not detained by any of Pakistan's intelligence agencies.

Human rights groups have accused these agencies of being behind the disappearances of political workers, leaders and human rights activists, allegations that authorities deny.

(Writing by Asif Shahzad; editing by Edmund Blair and Philippa Fletcher)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ca.style.yahoo.com/news/missing-pakistani-journalist-turned-promoter-100141357.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos