President Jokowi hands over food aid to communities in North Kolaka





In his speech during the food aid handover event at Kirambu Square Tennis Court, North Kolaka Regency, Southeast Sulawesi Province, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, President Joko Widodo emphasized the importance of government food support for the community amid rising global food prices. . The President also confirmed that 10 kilograms of rice aid had been distributed regularly and would continue to be distributed until June, with the expectation that it would continue until December. “For now, the 10 kilos will last until June. “But we pray together that there will be a surplus in the APBN so that it can continue until December,” the president said. President Jokowi also explained that the increase in prices of rice and other foods globally was the result of various external factors. This includes climatic conditions such as El Nino and geopolitical conflicts that affect distribution channels in the food supply chain. “This is happening in all countries where the increase exceeds ours. “Because there is a long drought, there is El Niño, and also because transport is not easy now because there is a war in Palestine, there is also a war in Ukraine,” he said. explained the president. Furthermore, the President said the existence of rice aid was a concrete step to ease the burden on the community. “It’s something to be grateful for, you know. “All countries are now in difficulty because of rising food prices,” he added. This aid transfer event is part of the government's efforts to maintain the socio-economic stability of society amid global economic and geopolitical challenges. The President was also accompanied by State Minister Pratikno, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto and Acting Head of the National Agency food Arief Prasetyo Adi. Southeast Sulawesi Governor Andap Budhi Revianto and Acting Governor. Sukanto Toding, regent of North Kolaka. (BPMI Setpres)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.setneg.go.id/baca/index/presiden_jokowi_serahkan_bantuan_pangan_bagi_masyarakat_di_kolaka_utara The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos