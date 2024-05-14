PM Modi has assets worth 3.02 crores, his income increased from 11.14 lakh in 2018 to

Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not own a house, land, or even a vehicle and owns movable assets worth 3.02 crore, his election affidavit shows. PM Modi's total income also increased by 11.14 lakh in 2018 to 23.56 lakh in 2023. Narendra Modi filed his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Of the 3.02 crore total assets, 2.85 crores are deposited as FD in State Bank of India (SBI). Prime Minister Modi also said that he had 52,920 in cash. The Prime Minister disclosed the assets of 73,304 in Gandhinagar branch and 7,000 in the Varanasi branch of the SBI, according to its election affidavit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also claimed to own four gold rings worth 2,67,750. He does not own any agricultural land, property or real estate. Additionally, he has no outstanding loans or contributions in his name. He has 9.12 lakh saved in National Savings Certificates.

Hoping to retain his seat, the Prime Minister filed his nomination papers on Tuesday, an event attended by several NDA leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers, in a show of strength.

Prime Minister Modi held a grand roadshow after reaching Varanasi on Monday. The next day, the Prime Minister made a aarti on the banks of the Ganges at Dashashwamedh ghat. He also offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav ​​temple. Following which, PM Modi visited the district collector's office and filed his nomination papers.

After filing his nomination, PM Modi took to social media X and said, “I have filed my nomination as a candidate for Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. It is an honor to serve the residents of this historic seat. With the blessing of the people, remarkable achievements have been made over the past decade. This pace of work will become even faster in times to come. »

I am honored by the presence of our valued NDA allies in Kashi today. Our alliance represents a commitment to national progress and the realization of regional aspirations. We will work together for the progress of India in the years to come,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Published: May 14, 2024, 8:35 PM IST

