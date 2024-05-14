Turkey and Greece reach agreement on controversial Aegean Marine Park project





ANKARA Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday that Turkey and Greece had reached an agreement in principle on a controversial Greek project to create a marine park in the Aegean Sea, where the two countries have conflicts historical territories. “We have expressed our concerns about the marine park,” Fidan said during a televised press conference with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg in Ankara. An agreement in principle was reached between the two parties to avoid unilateral measures. Both sides agree that no unilateral measures should be taken and that existing issues, no matter how difficult, should be discussed. Reached by Al-Monitor, the Greek Foreign Ministry was not immediately available for comment. Fidan's announcement followed talks Monday in Ankara between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Fidan and his Greek counterpart George Gerapetritis were also present at the summit. Background: In April, Mitsotakis unveiled a plan to create two national marine parks, one in the Ionian Sea and one in the Aegean Sea, aimed at preventing marine pollution and preserving biodiversity. Coming just four months after Erdogan's historic visit to Athens, the Aegean Marine Park project has caused new tension amid a rapprochement between the two neighbors. Turkey sees the Aegean Marine Park project as an attempt by Greece to expand its territorial waters in this region. The Turkish Foreign and Defense Ministries have issued stern warnings to Athens against the project. Territorial disputes in the Aegean Sea have brought the two NATO allies to the brink of war several times in recent decades. The plan aims to increase the size of our marine protected areas by 80% and cover around a third of our territorial marine waters, Mitsotakis said in April at the international environmental conference for ocean protection in Athens. Speaking on Tuesday, Fidan said Turkey did not view the plan as an “innocent environmental project” but rather as something that, if moved forward, would cross his country's “red line”, particularly in regarding the dispute over the continental shelf between the two neighbors. Tensions arising from Turkish hydrocarbon exploration activities in disputed waters and the militarization of the Dodecanese islands, where Greece is allowed to maintain a limited military presence under international treaties, have led to a series of escalations , including naval clashes between the two NATO allies from 2018 until 2022. These relations thawed following the two earthquakes which struck southeastern Turkey and which claimed the lives of more than 55,000 people on February 6, 2023. The humanitarian aid offered by Athens to era helped ease tensions. In November 2023, the Turkish and Greek defense ministries reinstated a series of de-escalation measures between the armies of the two countries as part of the resumption of confidence negotiations interrupted in 2022. Greece says it has the right to extend its territorial waters up to 12 nautical miles and expand its exclusive economic zone in the Aegean Sea, citing the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Turkey, which is not a signatory to the convention, strongly opposes this idea, arguing that such action would hinder its access to international waters. In the 1990s, the Turkish Parliament passed a bill declaring that Greece's extension of its territorial waters beyond six nautical miles into the sea was an act of war.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2024/05/turkey-greece-reach-understanding-contentious-aegean-marine-park-plan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos