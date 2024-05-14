Donald Trump reveals wife Melania's brutal remark after 'struggling' to leave stage at rally





Donald Trump has shared details of a scathing remark he received from his wife, Melania Trump, after she asked for her opinion on his speech at a rally where he later struggled to leave the stage.

The ex-president revealed that Melania teased him for having trouble getting off stage and deemed his speech “OK.”

Trump's latest rally in New Jersey had an added twist as attendees were treated to a scathing response the former president received from Melania after an incident at a past event.

The billionaire tycoon told his audience about a memorable meeting during which he lambasted the media for distorting his remarks about Joe Biden's ability to string together coherent sentences.

He claimed he called his wife after the rally, apparently expecting praise, only to find himself brutally taunted by the former model for his difficulty in leaving the stage after her speech.

Trump recalled, according to The Mirror, “I called my wife [Melania Trump], the great first lady… I called our first lady – I said, 'First Lady, how great was that speech? '”

He then revealed his wife's response: “She said, 'You were fine.' I said, “What's wrong?” She said, “Well, you couldn't get off the stage.”

During his nearly 90-minute speech at the rally, Trump also expanded on his well-known idea that the current government is destroying the country.

“We have enemies without and enemies within,” he said, according to USA Today. “Enemies from within are more dangerous to me than enemies from without. We can handle Russia and China, but these lunatics within our government who are going to destroy our country, and probably want to, we have to stop them.”

He also claimed that Biden was “surrounded by fascists,” adding that he was now going out of his way to attack the president because Biden was allegedly the one behind his criminal cases.

“I talk about him differently now because now the gloves are off. He's a bad guy, he should never have done this because it's so bad for our country,” Trump continued.

Despite constantly attacking Biden's mental acuity, Trump recently experienced a memory lapse this week when he momentarily forgot the age of his youngest son.

During an interview with Univision 51, the 77-year-old stumbled upon Barron's age while discussing the high school student's selection as Florida's delegate to the Republican National Convention.

“Well, to me it’s very cute because he’s a very young guy and he’s graduating high school this year,” he said. “He’s a very good student, very intelligent.”

He continued: “And I think it's great. I think it's very interesting too. But he's pretty young. I will say. He's 17, but if they can do that, I'm all for it. I think I totally agree and he probably would, knowing him, he probably would too.

The billionaire mogul spoke at the New Jersey rally after a key week in his secret trial that saw numerous revelations about his alleged affair with former adult star Stormy Daniels.

Just moments after taking the stand, Daniels verbally directed the jury to the Lake Tahoe hotel suite, where she alleged that she and Trump engaged in sexual activity.

She claimed the encounter was consensual, but then shook her. Additionally, she revealed that the former president did not use a condom and that they had sex in a missionary position.

When asked by the defense if she hated Trump, Daniels responded in the affirmative. However, she sidestepped the next question about whether she wanted to see him go to prison, instead saying she wanted him to be held accountable.

Trump's secret trial continued Monday, with his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, called as the next witness.

He was first introduced to Trump in 2006 by Donald Trump Jr. and later joined the real estate mogul's team. Cohen was later named executive vice president of the Trump Organization and special advisor to Trump.

Cohen was allegedly the one who paid Daniels $130,000 on Trump's behalf to keep details of the former president's one-night stand secret.

The self-described fixer, who previously served prison time for charges related to hush money payments, claimed he sometimes intimidated individuals on Trump's behalf and sometimes lied for him.

He further alleged that he helped the former president with press matters, including speaking to the authors of articles that Trump deemed unfavorable.

