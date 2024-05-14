Analysis: Xi in Europe: Business, Cognac and Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded a five-day tour of Europe, after visiting France, Serbia and Hungary. It was Xi's first trip to Europe in five years. It came at a symbolic moment for all three countries. This year marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France, and the 75th of those with Hungary. The trip also coincided with the 25th anniversary of NATO's bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade during Serbia's war in Kosovo, an incident in which three Chinese diplomats were killed. In France, Xi had a formal trilateral meeting with President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Russian aggression against Ukraine was one of the main topics of the May 6 meeting. “We agree that Europe and China have a common interest in peace and security,” says Von der Leyen. said in a press release after the meeting. “We are counting on China to use all its influence over Russia to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.” She added that President Xi has played “an important role in de-escalating Russia's reckless nuclear threats, and I am confident that President Xi will continue to do so in the context of Russia's persistent nuclear threats.” At the same time, the impression persists that China's influence over Russia remains rather limited. Macron later took Xi on a trip to a childhood haunt in the Pyrenees. Enjoy glasses of wine, French cheese and ham in a restaurant on the Col du Tourmalet, authorized for “friendly and very frank exchanges.” The leaders reportedly discussed business and commerce. Trade cooperation between China and France has developed over the past decade, with steady growth during this period. France has become China's third largest trading partner in the EU, and China has also become France's largest trading partner in Asia. However, economic and trade frictions have arisen between China and the EU, which affects bilateral relations.

Macron is pursuing an old Gaullist dream: a militarily and geopolitically autonomous Europe under the leadership of France.

Earlier this year, China opened an anti-dumping investigation into brandy imported from the EU, a move that appears to primarily target France. The move is seen as retaliation for the EU's attempt to stop the flow of cheap Chinese electric cars into Europe. In this context, the French leader's diplomatic gesture became symbolic, since he offered Xi Jinping two bottles of cognac: Hennessy XO and Louis XIII by Rémy Martin. In an informal meeting with the French president, Xi proposed a toast, emphasizing the uniqueness of relations between France and China, two powerful world leaders. He recalled that it was France, among Western nations, which first established diplomatic relations with China 60 years ago, at the height of the Cold War. The Chinese leader sought to highlight the approach of General Charles de Gaulle, then President of France, as independent of the United States, urging Paris to adhere to a similar policy today. This is a carefully calculated diplomatic move, as it is no secret that Macron and many French politicians hope to emulate many of de Gaulle's qualities. Macron is pursuing an old Gaullist dream: a militarily and geopolitically autonomous Europe under the leadership of France. And such rhetoric is important for China. For China, such a policy would provide an opportunity to establish stable trade and economic relations with the EU and other European countries, while ensuring distance between regional states in the event of cross-strait escalation. from Taiwan. France, in this regard, is considered an undisputed leader of a united Europe, initiating a pan-European trend in its relations with China. Xi's arrival in Paris coincided with a period marked by the intensification of the war in Ukraine, where Russian troops continue to launch relentless attacks against the country's infrastructure and civilian population. In Paris, Xi called for closer cooperation between China and France, recognizing them as responsible global powers who should jointly promote harmonious coexistence, look to the future and work together to create a just and orderly multipolar world. Macron, for his part, sought to make the Chinese leader understand the reality of the threat that Russia poses, both to France's national security and to Europe as a whole, by urging China to restrict exports of dual-use goods to Russia.

China is currently considering the possibility of participating in the first World Peace Summit to be held on June 15-16 in Lucerne, Switzerland.