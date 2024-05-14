Politics
Analysis: Xi in Europe: Business, Cognac and Ukraine
Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded a five-day tour of Europe, after visiting France, Serbia and Hungary. It was Xi's first trip to Europe in five years.
It came at a symbolic moment for all three countries. This year marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France, and the 75th of those with Hungary. The trip also coincided with the 25th anniversary of NATO's bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade during Serbia's war in Kosovo, an incident in which three Chinese diplomats were killed.
In France, Xi had a formal trilateral meeting with President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Russian aggression against Ukraine was one of the main topics of the May 6 meeting.
“We agree that Europe and China have a common interest in peace and security,” says Von der Leyen. said in a press release after the meeting. “We are counting on China to use all its influence over Russia to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.”
She added that President Xi has played “an important role in de-escalating Russia's reckless nuclear threats, and I am confident that President Xi will continue to do so in the context of Russia's persistent nuclear threats.”
At the same time, the impression persists that China's influence over Russia remains rather limited.
Macron later took Xi on a trip to a childhood haunt in the Pyrenees. Enjoy glasses of wine, French cheese and ham in a restaurant on the Col du Tourmalet, authorized for “friendly and very frank exchanges.” The leaders reportedly discussed business and commerce.
Trade cooperation between China and France has developed over the past decade, with steady growth during this period. France has become China's third largest trading partner in the EU, and China has also become France's largest trading partner in Asia.
However, economic and trade frictions have arisen between China and the EU, which affects bilateral relations.
Earlier this year, China opened an anti-dumping investigation into brandy imported from the EU, a move that appears to primarily target France. The move is seen as retaliation for the EU's attempt to stop the flow of cheap Chinese electric cars into Europe. In this context, the French leader's diplomatic gesture became symbolic, since he offered Xi Jinping two bottles of cognac: Hennessy XO and Louis XIII by Rémy Martin.
In an informal meeting with the French president, Xi proposed a toast, emphasizing the uniqueness of relations between France and China, two powerful world leaders. He recalled that it was France, among Western nations, which first established diplomatic relations with China 60 years ago, at the height of the Cold War. The Chinese leader sought to highlight the approach of General Charles de Gaulle, then President of France, as independent of the United States, urging Paris to adhere to a similar policy today. This is a carefully calculated diplomatic move, as it is no secret that Macron and many French politicians hope to emulate many of de Gaulle's qualities.
Macron is pursuing an old Gaullist dream: a militarily and geopolitically autonomous Europe under the leadership of France. And such rhetoric is important for China. For China, such a policy would provide an opportunity to establish stable trade and economic relations with the EU and other European countries, while ensuring distance between regional states in the event of cross-strait escalation. from Taiwan.
France, in this regard, is considered an undisputed leader of a united Europe, initiating a pan-European trend in its relations with China.
Xi's arrival in Paris coincided with a period marked by the intensification of the war in Ukraine, where Russian troops continue to launch relentless attacks against the country's infrastructure and civilian population.
In Paris, Xi called for closer cooperation between China and France, recognizing them as responsible global powers who should jointly promote harmonious coexistence, look to the future and work together to create a just and orderly multipolar world. Macron, for his part, sought to make the Chinese leader understand the reality of the threat that Russia poses, both to France's national security and to Europe as a whole, by urging China to restrict exports of dual-use goods to Russia.
“China is not the origin of the Ukrainian crisis and is neither a party nor a participant in it. However, China plays a constructive role in seeking a peaceful resolution to the crisis,” Xi said. China is willing to work with France to find a reasonable way out of the crisis. Xi also backed Macron's call for an “Olympic truce” for all global conflicts during the Paris Summer Games.
It appears that China is now considering the possibility of participating in the first World Peace Summit, which will take place on June 15-16 in Lucerne, Switzerland. Leaders from 80 to 100 countries are expected, and apparently China's representative will be present because it will be beneficial for China's reputation.
What should be remembered here is that China considers France as the leader of a united Europe, with whom it is appropriate to communicate on the development of a regional and global security architecture.
Serbia and Hungary
In Serbia and Hungary, the atmosphere of good nature was accompanied by pragmatism and rationality. The parties signed a wide range of documents covering investments, infrastructure, nuclear energy, trade, etc.
In Serbia, President Aleksandar Vui staged a grandiose welcome, bringing together a crowd of tens of thousands who chanted “China, China” and waved Chinese flags in front of the Serbian presidential palace. Vui described bilateral relations as “unfailing friendship”, while its Chinese counterpart describe as “rock solid”.
China and Serbia announced in early July the implementation of a new free trade agreement, strengthening economic and political ties between Belgrade and its largest foreign investor. This agreement is part of a comprehensive Serbia-China partnership called “Shared Future”. Vui said this would “guarantee a future” for Serbia, removing tariffs on almost 95 percent of the country’s exports to China over the next five to 10 years, from “apples to beef”. In addition, Serbia can also become an important center for electric car production.
This could soon become a problem for Brussels, especially given Serbia's aspirations to join the EU.
Serbia was chosen as one of the tour stops to commemorate the anniversary of the NATO bombing of Belgrade, during which the Chinese embassy was destroyed, leading to the deaths of three Chinese diplomats. Beijing considers this a deliberate hostile action by the United States against China and remains skeptical of American explanations saying it was unintentional. Referring to the bombing of Belgrade aims to highlight a common historical context: both countries suffered from the abuse of power and hegemony of the United States.
Serbia and China also share territorial conflicts – Taiwan and Kosovo – although these cases have different historical, ideological, geopolitical and security contexts. Additionally, Serbia serves as a “gateway to Europe” for China as a trading partner, which will advance Chinese interests in Europe.
Before his visit to Hungary, a article by the Chinese leader titled “China and Hungary Embark on a Golden Journey” was published in the government-affiliated publication Magyar Nemzet. This can be seen as a metaphor indicating the start of a new “golden age” in Sino-Hungarian relations.
Hungary is currently a priority for Chinese investments and an important trade partner…And the friendship between the two countries is as refined and rich as Tokaji wine,” the article reads. said.
During the visit, the two sides decided to elevate bilateral relations to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era. Xi noted that China is willing to continue to deepen political mutual trust with Hungary, promote closer alignment between modernization with Chinese characteristics and Hungary's policy of “opening up to the East”, fully release the potential for practical cooperation and to gradually expand bilateral relations in various fields. .
He also expressed hope that Hungary would use its EU presidency in the second half of this year to facilitate the sustainable and healthy development of China-EU relations. This call clearly implies Hungary's expectation that it will further block European initiatives that would hinder the advancement of Chinese interests within the EU.
More importantly, Xi gained support for his initiatives to reshape the world order into a “more just” polycentric order (Global Security Initiative, Global Development Initiative, World Civilization Initiative). Second, it was crucial to show the Chinese public that China is a major and respected power on the world stage at a time of geopolitical confrontation abroad and relative economic stagnation at home. Xi wanted to demonstrate that he is still celebrated in Europe.
Regarding the world, Xi tried to show China's ability to be proactive, play a leadership role, and understand the interests of others without sacrificing its own. Yet doubts remain about China's ability to clearly articulate a definitive leadership position that requires deeper involvement in resolving conflicts such as the Russo-Ukrainian War.
