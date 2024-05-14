In Michael Cohen's testimony against Donald Trump, a possible defense witness emerges





During Michael Cohen's testimony at former President Donald Trump's criminal trial Tuesday, questioning turned to a series of exchanges dating back to 2018 between Cohen and a lawyer named Robert Costello.

Cohen said he spoke to Costello about an FBI raid and investigation that would ultimately end in his guilty plea to federal charges later in the year.

Emails presented to the jury described Costello as a “secondary communications channel” for Cohen while he was under investigation, someone who could relay messages to then-President Trump through his attorney Rudy Giuliani.

“The back channel was Bob Costello, Rudy, Rudy and President Trump,” Cohen said on the stand Tuesday.

“Sleep well tonight. You have friends in high places,” Costello wrote in an email to Cohen, describing a conversation he said he had with Giuliani.

Reached by phone while Cohen was on the stand, Costello told CBS News that he recently received a call from Trump's lead lawyer, Todd Blanche.

Would he be called as a witness? Costello said maybe.

“I had a brief conversation with Todd Blanche, but there was no engagement,” Costello said, adding that the discussion “was not witness preparation.”

Still, Costello said he thinks he might end up being called by the defense.

Costello appeared before the grand jury investigating Trump on March 20, 2023, at the request of Trump's lawyers. He sought to discredit Cohen with his testimony and later told reporters that Cohen had said things “that are directly contrary to what he told us.”

Trump was indicted later that month, charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records. The charges involve reimbursing Cohen for a “hush money” payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claims she had a sexual relationship with Trump. He pleaded not guilty and denied having sex with Daniels. Trump claimed the prosecution was brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for political purposes.

Costello is scheduled to testify Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee's special subcommittee on the militarization of the federal government. He said he would present exculpatory information including material he was unable to present to the grand jury in 2023. He did not specify what exactly he planned to tell Congress.

