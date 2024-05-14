Erdogan confirms conversion of ancient Istanbul church into mosque





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has officially announced the reopening of a mosque in Istanbul once converted into an ancient Byzantine Orthodox church, allowing it to be used again for Muslim worship. Addressing a press conference alongside Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Kariye Mosque, in its reimagined state, will be accessible to all. The Greek Prime Minister had filed an appeal against the conversion of the Holy Savior in Chora, decorated with 14th century frescoes representing the Last Judgment and which are of great value to Christians. Half a century after the conquest of Constantinople by the Ottoman Turks in 1453, the church was transformed into the Kariye Mosque. After World War II, the structure became the Kariye Museum, as Turkey worked to establish a more secular republic after the demise of the Ottoman Empire. Expressing his displeasure at a meeting in Ankara on Monday, Mitsotakis expressed his displeasure with Erdogan over the conversion. “I discussed the conversion with Mr. Erdogan and expressed my dissatisfaction to him,” declared the Greek Prime Minister after the discussions with the Turkish chief. Despite their disagreements, the two leaders affirmed their commitment to normalize their relations after decades of tension. Erdogan called the meeting “extremely productive, honest and constructive.” “We believe that strengthening cooperation between Turkey and Greece will benefit both countries and the region,” Erdogan said. He announced that the two sides had agreed to increase bilateral trade from $6 billion to $10 billion. “We have demonstrated that, despite existing disagreements, we can start from scratch,” Mitsotakis remarked. “We aim to strengthen our bilateral communication. We are moving forward on a positive trajectory.” The two countries signed a cooperation agreement on disaster and emergency management, following the devastating earthquake in Turkey in February and the forest fires in Greece last year. Image source: Reuters

