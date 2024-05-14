Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi reveals his mobile number and email ID in election affidavit





Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination papers from the parliamentary seat in Varanasi today. Modi disclosed his mobile number and email address in the election affidavit. “My contact phone number is 8980809224 and my email id is [email protected],” the affidavit said. According to the affidavit submitted by him, Modi owns movable assets worth Rs 3.02 crore, has Rs 52,920 in cash and does not own land, house or car. The affidavit even showed that the prime minister's taxable income doubled from Rs 11 lakh in the 2018-19 financial year to Rs 23.5 lakh in 2022-23. Several NDA leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers, attended the filing, as Prime Minister Modi submitted his bid for a third term from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. The appointment ceremony was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, however, was absent due to health reasons. Modi arrived at the district collectorate wearing a white kurta pajama teamed with a blue sadri. Before filing the case, he participated in an aarti on the banks of the Ganges at the Dashashwamedh ghat and offered prayers at the city's Kaal Bhairav ​​temple. After submitting his nomination papers, the Prime Minister visited the Rudraksha Convention Center where he addressed local party members and urged them to create awareness about the BJP's plans. PM Modi also mentioned that each polling booth is recording at least 370 more votes than in the last general elections, since the abrogation of Article 370. Taking to social media, Modi said it was his honor to serve the historic constituency of Varanasi and highlight the significant achievements during his tenure. Acknowledging the presence of NDA allies, he also highlighted their commitment to national progress.

