TURES COLUMN: For job candidates: Please make us proud, instead of pitting us against each other – LaGrange Daily News
TURES COLUMN: For job candidates: please make us proud, instead of pitting us against each other
Published at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday May 14, 2024
Over the past week, I've received an endless stream of push polls on my phone in which candidates for congressional office are trying to make me hate every other candidate running. You can tell who paid for these surveys because there is only one that is not rejected in the survey. Not only is everyone some sort of swamp creature, but some can
I'm not sure this type of candidate is a good fit for this city and county.
I know we have a few people at the extremes, and the majority are almost always conservative. Since I have been in this district of west Georgia, I have found that most people generally respect each other and try to get along. When the stakes are at stake, we remain united. Were generally united. We are not fans of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, and we respect those who served our country in the military, instead of giving them secret contempt when the cameras are off.
I did not agree with all of Reps. Lynn Westmoreland and Drew Ferguson's votes. But when our country needed them, they delivered. I will always respect Westmoreland's courageous votes against Hurricane Katrina aid that seemed to go to every state except Louisiana, as well as Ferguson's votes to certify the election, and not side with the insurrectionists . Those two courageous votes may have limited their careers, but both times it was about doing the right thing and meeting the wants and needs of our district. I will vote for another candidate who puts our district and our country first, instead of taking orders from the national party, presidential candidates, and possible obscure international sources. I was proud to have Westmoreland and Ferguson speaking in my classes at LaGrange College (and Buddy Darden, for that matter).
It’s the same with our state. I don't agree with Governor Kemp, Secretary Raffensperger, Attorney General Carr or Commissioner King on every issue, but they all spoke to me and we both listened to each other. I'm not sure some race participants see such communication as a two-way street.
This goes for our county commission, school board, mayoral race, and city council. Some candidates in this election seem to want to turn the city, county and district into a sort of caricature of the extremes of our national politics. I don't want anyone to use us as a stepping stone. We don't need national endorsements, memes, and policies designed to divide us.
Like others in this district, I'm looking for candidates who can show me they know how to cut across political and racial divides and reach an agreement from which all parties can benefit at least in some way. In West Georgia, we recognize that we are not a one-party state, nor a European parliamentary system where a majority can trample those who are not part of the governing coalition.
We also recognize that unity is not achieved by forcing the entire county and country to show loyalty to one man. We also don't want someone dressed in red, white and blue, waving an American flag, who can't tell the difference between the founding fathers and foreign propaganda. Like most Americans, we don't really want to hate our fellow men and women. Most of us believe in the true teachings of Jesus, rather than a cherry-picked version.
Johnsonville LLC has excellent advertising on the sale of their sausages. They note that outrage is all the rage these days and hark back to a not-so-distant past when people got along, by showing a wide variety of people grilling together. They recommend that we lower the temperature a bit to medium-low, keep the fun going and keep it together. Let's vote for bratwurst over brats in this year's election.
