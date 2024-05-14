President Mike Johnson and vice presidential candidates join Donald Trump at the courthouse to support his claim that it is a “sham” trial.





UPDATE: House Speaker Mike Johnson is the latest figure to support Donald Trump and his claim that the secret trial in New York is a “sham.”

Johnson was in the background as Trump made his customary morning statement to the press in the hallway just outside the courtroom, and the speaker nodded to the then-former president. as he entered.

Other supporters also joined Trump, including Vivek Ramaswamy, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. Burgum is among several vice presidential candidates who will head to the courthouse to show their loyalty to Trump, who is on trial for allegedly falsifying business records to conceal a secret payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Unlike earlier in the proceedings, when it was just Trump and his legal team, he has recently been joined by a gallery of supporters and political aides, as well as his son Eric. It underscored the extent to which Trump has sought to dismiss the case as a political attack on him, as well as campaigning from the halls of the courthouse.

This morning, Trump talked about China and tariffs, while touting recent favorable poll numbers.

He was also asked if he asked his surrogates to speak on his behalf.

“I have a lot of surrogates and they are very well spoken,” Trump said. “They're from all over Washington, they're well respected, and they think this is the biggest scam they've ever seen.”

Trump is subject to a partial silence order that prevents him from commenting on current and potential witnesses, as well as courtroom staff, much of the prosecution team and the judge's family, as well as the jury. But that didn't stop his supporters from doing so. Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), another vice presidential candidate, was in attendance Monday, then, speaking to reporters, blasted the credibility of Michael Cohen, who spoke as one of the witnesses stars of the prosecution.

Trump missed few opportunities to attack Judge Juan Merchan, who is not covered by the gag order.

Johnson did not stay for the day's proceedings and instead spoke to the press outside the courthouse this morning, where he called it a “sham trial.” “They're doing this intentionally to keep him here, to keep him off the campaign trail.” He then launched a fundraising appeal titled “Live from the Trial of President Trump!” »

Johnson's appearance at the courthouse drew the attention of one of Trump's Republican critics, former Rep. Liz Cheney.

She wrote on X/Twitter this morning: “I have to admit I'm surprised @SpeakerJohnson wants to be part of the 'I cheated on my wife with a porn star' club. After all, I suppose he is not very concerned with teaching morality to our young people.

Sean Piccoli contributed to this report.

