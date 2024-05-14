The Guardian's view on health spending: a broken promise voters are unlikely to forget or forgive | Editorial





In 2010, the Commons special committee on health warnedthe new Conservative-led government that the NHS in England was facing cuts rather than the real terms increases promised. The message could not be easily dismissed, as the committee was then chaired by a former Conservative minister. Now, eight health secretaries later, plus one change, plus it's the same person who chose. The Institute for Fiscal Studies said this week that daily spending on the NHS has increased by 2.7% a year during the current parliament, well below the 3.3% annual increases promised by Boris Johnson in 2019 . The Conservatives claimed during the last elections to be the NHS celebrationseeking to capitalize on Brexits unfounded claim to be good for the health service. Voters don't believe it today. Long hospital waiting lists for elective operations and frustration over lack of access to GPs have led to public complacency over a drop in health services to an unprecedented level. Approximately 250 patients die needlessly every week in England because of queues for emergency care. The government and NHS England blame industrial action for not reducing waiting lists quickly enough. But, like the Nuffield Trust The health think tank highlighted last year that it is unlikely that the loss of activity would have been enough to help reduce waiting lists. It is true that the pandemic and the cost of living shock have not made life easy for ministers. But there has been resistance in Tory ranks to seeing the NHS as a national investment that improves societal well-being, protects people from the financial consequences of illness and reduces health. inequality and supports economic growth. Many conservatives see it instead as a drain on public funds. From 2010/11 to 2019/20, the average increase in funding for the health service has been less than 2%, resulting in a shortfall of around $30 billion in its annual budget, compared to what might have been expected if the NHS had received the historic spending rate which allowed it to maintain its annual budget. adapt to long-term pressures related to demographics, medical advances and rising patient expectations. The result was that the number of patients who had been referred to hospital but were still awaiting treatment double from 2.3 million in January 2010 to 4.6 million in December 2019. Covid-19 only made matters worse, the overall waiting list for routine treatment stood at 7.54 million in FEBRUARY. Sufficient funding has not been found to catch up. Demand for private healthcare has soared, raising concerns about a on two levels system. Sir Keir Starmer says his party will get the health service back on track. This can be costly. Labor has signed up to the government's NHS workforce plan, which involves an annual budget increase by 3.6% per year in real terms. In Sir Keir's defence, he might say that this is a long-term ambition. However, the Labor leader may not want to stop for too long. A winter flu crisis and growing public anger forced Tony Blairs to abandon NHS spending in 2000. Surely it would be better for Sir Keir to be early rather than late.

