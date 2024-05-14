Putin visits China to discuss 'cooperation in various fields' with Xi





BEIJING (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a two-day state visit to China this week, China's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday, in the latest show of unity between the two authoritarian allies against he Western liberal world order led by the United States. Putin will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during his visit that begins Thursday, the ministry said, saying the two leaders will discuss cooperation in various areas of bilateral relations… as well as international and regional issues of common concern. No details were mentioned. The Kremlin in a statement confirmed the trip and said Putin was responding to Xi's invitation. It says this will be Putin's first trip abroad since he was sworn in as president and began his fifth term. China supported Russia politically in the conflict in Ukraine and continued to export machine tools, electronic devices and other items seen as contributing to the Russian war effort, without exporting weapons. China is also a major export market for the energy supplies that fill the Kremlin's coffers. China has sought to present itself as a neutral party in the conflict, but has declared a no-holds-barred relationship with Russia in opposition to the West. The two sides have also held a series of joint military exercises and China has consistently opposed economic sanctions against Russia in response to its two-year campaign to conquer Ukraine. The two continent-sized authoritarian states are increasingly in conflict with democracies and NATO while seeking to increase their influence in Africa, the Middle East and South America. Putin's visit comes just days before Monday's inauguration of William Lai Ching-te as the next president of Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy that China claims as its own territory and threatens to annex by force if necessary. Xi returned last week from a five-day visit to Europe, including stops in Hungary and Serbia, countries considered close to Russia. The trip, Xi's first to the continent in five years, was seen as an attempt to increase China's influence and drive a wedge between the EU and NATO on one side, and a bloc of authoritarian nations yet to be defined on the other. supported by Chinese economic influence which is faltering against a backdrop of a housing crisis and a considerable slowdown in domestic economic growth.

