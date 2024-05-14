ASN who suddenly contacted Jokowi in Konawe wanted to complain about his employment status





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – A man suddenly approached President Joko Widodo in Konawe Regency, Southeast Sulawesi, Tuesday (14/5/2024), to complain about his employment status. This was conveyed by the acting deputy in charge of protocol, press and media of the Presidential Secretariat, Yusuf Permana. According to Yusuf, the man is believed to be an employee of Lambuya District, Konawe Regency. “(I want to convey) issues related to the employment status of relevant officials in Lambuya District, Konawe Regency,” Yusuf said when confirmed by Kompas.com on Tuesday. Also read: A man was arrested by Paspampres when he suddenly approached Jokowi in Konawe However, Yusuf did not elaborate further on the issue of employment status that caused the man to act rashly. Currently, this problem has attracted the attention of the local regional government. Later, the man's employment status will be explained by the Konawe Regent. “The regent will explain the employment status of the person concerned,” Yusuf said. As previously reported, members of the presidential security forces (Paspampres) arrested a man on Tuesday who suddenly approached President Joko Widodo while he was holding a press conference at the Konawe District Hospital in North Sulawesi (Sultra). The incident occurred after the president had just opened a press conference. Also read: Secure the man in Konawe who is close to Jokowi, Paspampres: to avoid unwanted things As Kompas TV reports, when the president Jokowi While speaking, suddenly a man dressed in brown batik clothing came from behind to approach the head of state. “Sir, my salary has been withheld for six years by the state, sir,” he said, approaching the president. As he prepared to join the President, the man was immediately pushed back by members of Paspampres who immediately took him back. The President was hit by the Paspampres while trying to arrest the man. However, the head of state immediately went back to preparing to continue his press release to journalists.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2024/05/14/21043541/asn-yang-tiba-tiba-hampiri-jokowi-di-konawe-ingin-mengadu-soal-status The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

