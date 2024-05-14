EU expresses concerns over Turkey as corruption scandal deepens

Ankara (AFP) – The European Union expressed concern on Wednesday over the political unrest shaking Turkey as the government carries out a new massive purge of senior police officials.

In its strongest comments yet on Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan's growing corruption scandal, the EU has called on Turkish authorities to ensure they act impartially.

The turmoil shook Erdogan's government to its core just weeks before crucial local elections in March and sent Turkish financial markets tumbling.

In the latest development, 16 police chiefs from several major cities, including Ankara, Izmir, Antalya and Diyarbakir, as well as the deputy head of national security, were fired on Wednesday under a decree signed by Interior Minister Efkan To the.

The latest purge came just a day after the government fired 350 police officers in the capital Ankara, bringing the total number of officers fired to more than 700 since mid-December when the corruption scandal broke. according to local media.

Media reported Tuesday that 25 more people had been arrested on suspicion of corruption and fraud as part of the broader corruption probe targeting several key Erdogan allies.

One of the lead prosecutors leading the investigation, Zekeriya Oz, was also reassigned following media reports of corruption allegations.

“Turkey is going through one of the deepest crises in its history. If the allegations are true, it means the government is rotten to the core,” wrote Mehmet Tezkan, a columnist for the liberal Milliyet newspaper.

The executive of the EU – which Turkey has long aspired to join – said the crisis was a “cause for concern”.

EU calls for transparent investigations

“We urge Turkey, as a candidate country committed to the political criteria for membership, including the application of the rule of law, to take all necessary measures to ensure that allegations of wrongdoing are dealt with without discrimination nor preference, in a transparent and impartial manner,” he said in a statement.

The government insisted it would overcome the crisis.

“The government is in charge. We will never let Turkey's political and economic stability be disrupted,” Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said.

Struggling to contain the biggest threat to his 11 years in power, Erdogan has called the investigation a “dirty” plot to try to overthrow his Islamic-rooted government.

He and his allies blamed supporters of a powerful Muslim cleric who lives in exile in the United States but wields considerable influence over Turkey's judiciary and police.

The crisis erupted in December when dozens of high-profile businessmen and politicians, including the sons of three ministers, were arrested.

Erdogan was forced into a major cabinet reshuffle after the resignation of the three ministers involved and the government has since gone on the offensive to eliminate his enemies in the police and judiciary.

Erdogan's critics accuse him of desperately trying to protect his friends involved in the investigation that has focused on allegations of corruption in construction projects and illicit money transfers from a state-owned bank to the Iran hit by sanctions.

According to media reports, Erdogan's son was also due to be arrested last month, but the prosecutor involved was later dismissed.

“There are certain allegations regarding the sons of ministers. The court is seized of this matter. If there are illegal actions, corruption or bribery, it will eventually come to light. But we cannot “We cannot consider these allegations as facts,” AKP spokesperson Huseyin Celik told reporters.

In a new twist in an increasingly complex power play, the top judicial body, the Supreme Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSYK), said on Tuesday it would investigate allegations that the new head of the Istanbul police reportedly blocked prosecutors from making further arrests, as well as over allegations of misconduct. by prosecutors.

Erdogan has vowed to fight what he calls “a state within a state”, an apparent reference to supporters of influential cleric Fethullah Gülen.

So-called Gülenists, once staunch supporters of Erdogan's Justice and Development Party (AKP), hold key positions in various branches of government, including the police and the judiciary.

The crisis calls into question the political future of the prime minister, arguably one of the most powerful figures in modern Turkey, who took office after years of government instability and economic crisis.

In his campaign against the Gulenists, he now seeks to renew ties with the once all-powerful army that he fought hard to subdue.

He said he was ready to see new trials for hundreds of military officers imprisoned in 2012 and 2013 for allegedly plotting coups against his government.

Gülen's supporters were the AKP's main backers when it took power, but tensions have arisen following last year's massive protests and government plans to close a network of private schools managed by the movement.

Turkish financial markets remain nervous, with the Istanbul stock exchange down slightly while the dollar was around 2.17 from its all-time low of 2.19 on Monday.