PM Modi declares assets worth 3.02 crore; does not own a house or car: report | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who filed his nomination papers from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency for the third time on Tuesday, said his movable assets were worth 3.02 crore, revealing that he does not own any car, house or land. Prime Minister Narendra Modi files his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections in Varanasi. (PTI) Also read: Accompanied by top NDA leaders, PM Modi files Varanasi nomination papers Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! According to the election affidavit, shared by India Today, the Prime Minister's total assets of 3.02 crore include a fixed deposit worth 2.86 crore with State Bank of India (SBI), 80,304 in two bank accounts in Gandhinagar and Varanasi and 52,920 cash in hand. PM Modi also 9.12 lakh as investment in the National Savings Certificates (NSC) Savings Scheme and has four gold rings worth 2.68 lakh, the affidavit said. The nomination papers further showed that Prime Minister Modi's taxable income had doubled compared to 11 lakh during the financial year 2018-19 to 23.5 lakh in 2022-23. Regarding his education, the Prime Minister said that he completed his Bachelor of Arts from Delhi University in 1978 and his Master of Arts from Gujarat University in 1983. No criminal proceedings are pending. run against him. Narendra Modi, who first contested from Varanasi in 2014, is seeking a third consecutive term from there. He will face Congress' UP unit president Ajay Rai. Also read: Narendra Modi files nomination from Varanasi | Watch Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi, sporting a white kurta pajama and blue sadri, filed his nomination papers at the Varanasi district collector's office. Several NDA leaders, including Union Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, were present at the event. PM Modi also performed aarti on the banks of the Ganges at Dashashwamedh ghat and offered prayers at the city's Kaal Bhairav ​​temple before filing his nomination papers. PM Modi posted on 'X', “I have filed my nomination as a candidate for Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. It is an honor to serve the people of this historic seat. With the blessings of the people, Remarkable achievements have been made during this last decade. This pace of work will become even faster in the times to come. “I am honored by the presence of our valued NDA allies in Kashi today. Our alliance represents a commitment to national progress and the realization of regional aspirations. We will work together for India's progress in the years to come,” he added. After filing his papers, he went to the Rudraksha Convention Center to address local party leaders and workers. A local BJP spokesperson said Prime Minister Modi gave party office bearers the “victory mantra” and asked them to create awareness about his government's plans. Also Read: Who are Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 4 nominators for Varanasi Lok Sabha nomination? Prime Minister Modi also asked them to ensure that each polling booth recorded at least 370 votes more than in the last general elections, to celebrate the abrogation of Article 370.

