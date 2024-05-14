I worked at Mar-a-Lago. There was an unspoken Trump family rule





I was working at a small beer and burger joint called Duffy's in Palm Beach, Florida, when one of the chefs from the Mar-a-Lago Beach Club came over for dinner with a few co-workers.

He noticed that I was working really hard cleaning one of my tables, and he came over to tell me he saw that and gave me his card, adding that he would love for me to apply at Mar-a-Lago.

I thought: he must be joking, I'm a waiter at Duffy's, I feel inexperienced.

So I kind of blew that first opportunity, thinking I wasn't qualified. But then I mentioned it to another waiter, who told me his wife worked banquets at Mar-a-Lago, and they recommended it to me as well.

I finally went ahead and applied, hit it off with my interviewers, and quickly started as a banquet server. I was one of the few locals working there. Most people at Mar-a-Lago were international workers.

Then, a few months later, I was asked to go help in the main house with formal dining, where I worked more shifts as a lead server. I helped serve many meals to the entire Trump family and all of their friends.

I also worked a lot in reservations during the day, taking calls at the front desk, and then in the evening I was a waiter. And for very large events, I would especially apply to become a bartender.

Towards the end of that first season, I was asked to help serve and bartend at Mar-a-Lago's Beach Club. The season there lasts longer than the main dinner at home.

I loved it there. It had that similar beer and burger vibe that I was used to at Duffy's, and it was by the ocean. I took photos of the magnificent landscapes. I get goosebumps just thinking about it now.

We worked very hard during the season. There were eight servers. We would see over 300 people at the Beach Club during spring break, and we would set up the chairs, umbrellas and towels on the beach.

It was crazy, but also lucrative. We made a lot of money there.

In peak season on those days we saw about 300 people, each server could easily go home with about $150 in cash, with a select few earning much more from some members known for being particularly generous.

These members handed out hundreds to take care of themselves and their families during the day. The biggest tip I ever received was $800, and the biggest tip I ever saw was $1,200 to another server on Easter Sunday.

During the day we saw people more relaxed, in their family rather than professional element in the main house with its formal dining room. I loved this relaxed side of things.

We worked in very close quarters in the back of the house, moving next to each other. We had everything we needed and it was the best of the best.

The best pots and pans, the best cutlery, plates and wine glasses, the best espresso machine, everything was excellent.

And we had to keep everything very nice and clean. We tweaked it every night to maintain the elegance you see in the images from Mar-a-Lago.

It was never a dull moment. One day we were having these lavish, elegant events, planned down to the smallest detail, and an astonishing amount of money was being spent.

And then the next day the food inspectors were coming, so we had to prepare for that to make sure we passed with flying colors and nothing reflected poorly on the company.

I met all the advantages. I found former President Donald Trump very professional, always smiling, kind and generous.

I didn't deal with him much because I started in January 2016, and after he was elected in November, it was completely different; he wasn't really allowed to come to the Beach Club as president anymore.

I spent a lot of time with Eric, Lara, Donald Jr., Ivanka and their families. They were just lovely people.

I remember an incident with Don Jr. We saw paragliders on the ocean in Palm Beach all the time, and we once saw someone diving into the water. He lost his board and washed up. We all watched as Don Jr. swam to get the guy's board and give it back to him. He didn't have to do that.

Ivanka, Jared and their immediate family ate healthy and kosher. The Jared salad, inspired by Mr. Kushner, was his favorite at the Beach Club.

Don Jr.'s children, Eric and Don frequented the Beach Club for a casual dining experience, enjoying burgers, grilled fish sandwiches and fries. The children particularly appreciated the self-serve soft serve ice cream and the cooler filled with assorted ice creams; Chloe is a fan of push-pops and “Shirley-Temples” with extra cherries.

I most often saw Barron kicking his soccer ball around the property with his grandmother, Mrs. Amalija Knavs, may she rest in peace, following close behind.

Although the Trump family has never seen a check, they have been very gracious with their gratitude in the form of verbal appreciation and respect.

It was an unwritten rule that the family didn't see their checks, unless Don Jr. asked because he wanted to see exactly how many push-pops Chloe had that day.

When it came to family and tipping, the only one showing money on the property was the former president, and that was to show generosity and gratitude.

I especially enjoyed bartending at these really big events and then cleaning up afterwards. It seems like such a mundane task, but everyone was so excited and happy to be there, and we were all so impressed with this place.

I also worked as a valet for a while. I did a lot with the go-kart when we did events, transporting people from the parking lot to the house, which was a highlight.

I met Sylvester Stallone, who was discreet for such an animated actor, and respectful. I only really saw him in the main dining room. And I saw Pitbull there as a famous artist. Rod Stewart was also at Mar-a-Lago on the day of my interview.

But my favorite person to meet was country singer Wynonna Judd. I was amazed when I met her and got a photo. I grew up listening to him.

Wynonna was vivacious and humble. She was there for a charity gala for orphans which, she admitted while performing, was an important cause to her.

It was my responsibility to escort her with the go-kart from the villa she was staying in on the property to the grand ballroom where she was performing.

When I realized this was my last opportunity, I confessed my admiration, to which she responded by asking if I wanted a photo with her. I'm so grateful she thought to ask, because I was completely stunned.

I also met motivational speaker Nick Vujicic, who was another favorite of mine. He is the most inspiring person I met there. Talking to Nick and taking care of him and his family while enjoying Mar-a-Lago was one of the highlights of my experience.

Many local senators and politicians also came to Mar-a-Lago. And I remember one royal family in particular that caught our attention.

From their clothes – her beautiful lace and embroidered shayla/hijab – and their name, we had the impression they were from the Middle East.

We didn't know exactly where they came from. But you could see they just wanted to get away from the spotlight, so we respected that.

Like any customer service job, you have horrible experiences. There were a lot of unpleasant moments there, which made me a stronger person. Law was the most common problem.

Probably the worst thing that ever happened was someone trying to physically pull me into the hot tub with them. I said, “Please don’t touch me.” »

But overall, I feel like I learned customer service inside and out at Mar-a-Lago. I even babysat for some members. I got a great customer service experience from it. I was able to establish professional but close relationships with the social elite.

It gave me a lot of confidence and professionalism. But above all: joy. I have very fond memories of my stay at Mar-a-Lago.

Ashleigh Sasson is a South Florida native, certified professional medical coder, wife and mother. She worked at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort for three seasons between 2016 and 2018.

All views expressed are those of the author.

As told to Shane Croucher.

Do you have a unique experience or personal story to share? Review our reader submission guide, then email the My Turn team at [email protected].

