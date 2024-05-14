Indonesian President Joko Widodo inaugurates Ameroro Dam to prevent water crisis and reduce flooding in Konawe





FAJAR.CO.ID, KONAWE – President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 inaugurated the Ameroro Dam located in Konawe Regency, Southeast Sulawesi Province. President Jokowi stressed the importance of the existence of the dam in preventing the current water crisis is increasingly worrying in various regions of the world. “We know that in several countries there is currently what is called a water crisis, it is very difficult to obtain water. Because in the future, water will become something very important for our lives. “Therefore, do not let the water continue to flow into the sea and not use it,” the President said. The Head of State explained that the dam, which was built in 2020 and completed at the end of 2023, costs up to IDR. 1.57 trillion. The President hopes that the Ameroro Dam can bring benefits far greater than the investment that has been made, one of which is reducing flooding around the Konawe region. “The capacity is 88 million cubic meters, it is a very large dam with a pool area of ​​398 hectares. “And it can also reduce flooding, reduce flooding that previously existed in the area around Konawe,” he said. declared the president. Furthermore, the President highlighted the positive impact of the existence of the Ameroro Dam on the tourism sector, especially in Wakatobi Regency. The president also hopes that the number of tourists in Wakatobi Regency will increase. “For the Wakatobi strategic tourism area, the development has been carried out, the square development, the Puncak Oyamba area and then the Sumbuda area have also all been repaired. “We also hope that tourism in Wakatobi Regency will improve and increase,” President Jokowi said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sultra.fajar.co.id/2024/05/14/presiden-ri-joko-widodo-resmikan-bendungan-ameroro-untuk-cegah-krisis-air-dan-reduksi-banjir-di-konawe/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos