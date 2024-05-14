Top U.S., Chinese officials begin AI talks in Geneva – Hartford Courant





By JAMEY KEATEN (Associated Press) GENEVA (AP) — Top envoys from the United States and China met behind closed doors Tuesday in Geneva to discuss ways to ensure emerging artificial intelligence technologies do not become existential risks. The talks, which Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping agreed to launch in 2023, are destined open a bilateral dialogue between the world's two largest economies – and increasingly geopolitical rivals – on a rapidly evolving technology that is already impacting trade, lifestyles, culture, politics, security national and defense and much more. US technology experts say the meeting – led on the US side by senior White House and State Department officials – could offer insight into Beijing's thinking on AI, against a backdrop of China's approach generally discreet with regard to technology. Co-founder Jason Glassberg of Casaba Security in Redmond, Wash., an expert on new and emerging threats posed by AI, handicapped the meeting by presenting it as a get-to-know-you opportunity that will likely yield few concrete results, but which will bring both parties to discussion. . “What is most important right now is that both sides realize that they each have a lot to lose if AI becomes a weapon or if it is misused,” Glassberg said in an email. “All parties involved are at equal risk. Right now, one of the biggest risks is deepfakes, especially when used in disinformation campaigns. “This poses as much of a risk to the PRC as it does to the U.S. government,” he added, referring to the People’s Republic of China. “It is vitally important that the United States and China begin frank discussions about how to improve AI safety,” said Paul Scharre, an AI expert at the Center for New American think tank Security. “The stakes are high and the consequences of AI-related accidents could be serious. “ He noted that the United States has committed in 2022 to always keep a human informed about the use of nuclear weapons. But the Chinese army did not do the same. “Ensuring strict human control over nuclear weapons seems like a low bar for reaching agreement on military AI,” said Scharre, author of “Four Battlegrounds: Power in the Age of Artificial Intelligence.” “As the world's leading economic, military and technological powers, an agreement between the United States and China on how to manage AI risks could help set the stage for other countries to follow suit. not.” It was not immediately clear why the meeting was taking place in Geneva, even though the internationally-minded Swiss city bills itself as a hub of U.N. and international diplomacy and institutions. The Geneva-based International Telecommunications Union – a UN agency currently headed by American Doreen Bodgan-Martin and previously led by China's Houlin Zhao – is expected to hold its annual “AI for Good” conference in the city later this month. The meeting is the first as part of an intergovernmental dialogue on AI agreed during a multi-faceted encounter between Xi and Biden in San Francisco six months ago. The U.S. government has sought to put guardrails around the technology while encouraging its growth, seeking a possible boon to economic production and employment. Western experts have suggested that the Chinese government, meanwhile, has been partly silent on AI applications due to its actual or potential applications for military and surveillance activities under the ruling Communist Party. U.S. officials suggested they would outline ways to mitigate potential risks from the technology by making voluntary commitments with major companies in the sector and requiring safety testing of AI products. — AP Technology writer Frank Bajak in Boston contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.courant.com/2024/05/14/top-us-and-chinese-officials-begin-talks-on-ai-in-geneva/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos