WATCH: President Mike Johnson's appearance at Trump's felony trial marks a remarkable moment in American politics





U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson attacked the U.S. justice system on Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking Republican to appear in court alongside Donald Trump and using his position of power to attack the lawsuit against former president as an illegitimate imposture.

It was a remarkable moment in modern American politics: the Speaker of the House of Representatives turned his Republican Party against the federal and state legal systems that are the foundation of American government and the cornerstone of democracy.

Johnson, who is the second-ranked presidential candidate, has called the justice system corrupt.

This isn't about justice, Johnson said, standing in a park outside the New York courthouse. It's about politics.

The speaker heads a growing list of Republican lawmakers criticizing the U.S. justice system as they rally to Trump's side, showing up at the courthouse to defend the party's presumptive presidential nominee. Trump is accused of arranging secret payments to a porn actress to hide negative stories during his successful 2016 presidential campaign.

With Trump stuck in court and prevented by a silence order from judges from criticizing witnesses or certain elements of the case, Johnson and lawmakers are taking it upon themselves to attack the proceedings, now in their fourth week of testimonies. They are using the trial as a de facto step in their campaign as they work to return the former president to the White House.

By framing the case against Trump as politically motivated, Republicans are also setting the stage to deny the importance of it, should the jury convict him, and in the event of a potential fall election challenge, a rematch with President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

Johnson was a key architect of Trump's efforts to challenge the 2020 presidential results before the Jan. 6, 2021, mob assault on the U.S. Capitol, and last week he called the secret trial and other cases a election year against limit Trump. criminal conspiracy.

This is election interference, Johnson said Tuesday. And the American people are not going to let this stand.

On Tuesday, he was also joined by U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, both considered possible vice presidential candidates, as well as former Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, one of current top Trump surrogates.

U.S. Senators JD Vance of Ohio and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama were among those who attended court Monday.

Trump's campaign has in recent days rallied allies to appear at the New York courthouse to attack witnesses and others who Trump is barred from criticizing under a government secrecy order. judge.

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said Monday that he appeared last week at the invitation of Trump senior adviser Susie Wiles. The campaign said others volunteered to come to New York.

Democrats are using the legal system to pursue and criminally prosecute a political opponent, which is a crime, Scott said this weekend on Fox News. They are just thugs trying to stop Trump from running for president.

In the short term, Republicans' presence at the courthouse and comments critical of the process allowed Trump and his allies to amplify their message without risking another explicit gag violation.

Johnson specifically attacked the credibility of Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and fixer who began his second day of testimony in the former president's secret trial. And others too.

He attacked Cohen as a man clearly on a mission of personal vengeance,” said lead prosecutor Matthew Colangelo. online fundraising for Democrats.

The Republican president, who depends entirely on Trump's support to retain the gavel, has sought to strengthen their alliance, especially as Johnson has faced criticism from his own caucus in the House, particularly after efforts to oust him failed. impeached by a Trump colleague. the backer, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Johnson made an appearance with the former president at his Mar-a-Lago club last month to announce new House legislation requiring proof of citizenship to vote, echoing Trump's baseless claims that Democrats encourage immigrants entering the United States illegally to swing the election in another potential direction. for Republican challenges to the 2024 elections.

There is no evidence that non-citizens vote in significant numbers in federal elections or will do so in the future.

And Johnson joined Trump on stage for the Republican National Committee gala at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month, praising the presumptive presidential nominee and saying House Republicans expect fully to follow in Trump's footsteps to their own re-elections to keep the majority in place. bedroom.

Johnson used the pulpit of the president's office in Washington to attack the US justice system, criticizing the courts as biased against the former president, claiming the case was politically motivated by Democrats and insisting Trump does not had done nothing wrong.

The speaker hesitated when asked whether the 2020 election was legitimate, and, departing from the tradition of trust and adherence to American electoral systems, Johnson and other Republicans hedged when asked. asked them if they would accept the results of the 2024 elections.

Kinnard reported from Columbia, South Carolina. Lisa Mascaro in Washington and Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

