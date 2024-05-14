Moms, dads and more line up to see the storyExBulletin





A line forms outside the courthouse Monday for a chance to watch the 16th day of former President Trump's secret trial in Manhattan, New York. Jos A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR .

switch captionJos A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR

José A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR

NEW YORK These days, outside the Manhattan courthouse, a line stretches down the block as people wait for the chance to sit in one of two rooms where the public can attend Donald Trump's criminal trial. Some told NPR they were from out of town on vacation, others paid line attendants to hold their place and some are repeat visitors.

Craig Weinstein and his daughter Jessica were among those waiting in line Monday, the first day of testimony by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who came from California for Mother's Day. They arrived in downtown New York around 5 a.m. Eating their breakfast of oatmeal and fruit far in the line, they hoped they could at least get into the overflow room to watch the proceedings.

“We always like to do historical events,” Weinstein said. “Last game at Yankee Stadium. Last game at Shea Stadium. Anything big, we do. So that's our thing.”

Among those waiting in line was Craig Weinstein, 65, from California. Jos A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR .

switch captionJos A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR

José A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR

The trial is historic. This is the first time a sitting or former president has been tried on criminal charges. Trump, the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee, is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records with intent to commit other crimes before the 2016 presidential election.

The general public is invited to watch the debates, but not everyone is present inside. The first five to nine people in line will likely have a seat in the main courtroom where Trump, the jury and witnesses are located; then about thirty of them go to an overflow room at the end of the corridor, where the proceedings are broadcast on closed-circuit television. Some queue regulars say they start camping at midnight, or even the night before. The courthouse doors generally open to the queue about an hour and a half before the trial begins at 9:30 a.m. ET, weekdays except Wednesdays.

Craig and Jessica Weinstein weren't the only family members. Near the front of the line, Eileen Lucuski waited with her son Andrew, who was home from college for a few days after finishing finals at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. They arrived downtown at 3 a.m.

“It's history. It's great too to make sure we see things like this,” Eileen said. “And I wanted to see for myself how it all worked and what it was like.”

Andrew Lucuski, 20, was also in line. Jos A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR .

switch captionJos A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR

José A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR

See for yourself because despite the high-profile nature of the trial, no cameras or audio recording are allowed.

“You can't get a lot of stuff from television and there are no cameras in there,” Lucuski said. “So experiment with it and see what happens.”

The opportunity to witness the proceedings directly was enough for many people to pay for dedicated waiting services. Cameron Cauffman, who took a four-hour train ride from Massachusetts with a friend, paid more than $400 for their line guards.

“It’s a little difficult to get to New York from where I live, but I thought I was going to do it,” Cauffman said. “I followed the trial pretty closely, but I didn't read any of the transcripts and didn't really get a sense of the atmosphere. So I just want to have that experience.”

Neil Mandt of Los Angeles also paid a line guard to reserve his spot near the front of the line. A former ABC producer during the OJ Simpson criminal trial, Mandt said he was curious to see another big trial.

Among the crowd was Cameron Cauffman, 39, who took a four-hour train ride to wait in line. Jos A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR .

switch captionJos A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR

José A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR Politics hovers over the trial

Trump, who has pleaded not guilty, claims the trial itself constitutes “election interference” because of the way it disrupts his presidential campaign. The presumptive GOP nominee has both supporters and opponents in the crowd.

Manhattan resident Moni Mohan attended seven days of the trial. Wearing her red, white and blue “Make America Great Again” hat, she said she wanted to see and hear the trial for herself, echoing Trump's sentiment by calling it “political persecution.”

Moni Mohan claims to have voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. She considers the trial against Trump to be “political persecution”. Jos A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR .

switch captionJos A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR

José A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR

“I didn't know him very well, so I started… learning slowly, and now I support him really strongly… because I really think his policies are good for the world and good for America ” Mohan said, noting that in 2016 she voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton. “America comes first, I am convinced. Every president of every country should think of his country first.”

Mary-Ann Trippet, who lives in the Bronx, has also been at the trial for several days, but she was able to be in the courtroom the day Trump had a silence hearing.

“I'm just fascinated, you know? This object of my fury for about eight years, we get to see it,” Trippet said. “Every day that I haven’t had to work or anything, I try to come and see what’s going on because it’s just fascinating.”

Mary-Ann Trippet, 67, attended several days of the trial. Jos A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR .

switch captionJos A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR

José A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR

Then there were Jennifer Weinstein and Vivian Topp, two neighbors from the Upper West Side, who arrived around 5:30 a.m.

“I am very upset [because] perhaps this will be the only trial that will take place before the elections. So something went wrong, in my opinion,” Weinstein said, describing himself as a “Rockefeller Republican.”

Topp said she voted for Trump the first time, but wouldn't do so again.

“I feel absolutely betrayed by this man … because I knew him as a New Yorker,” Topp said, adding that she didn't like the way Trump had run the government during his term. “I'm sorry, but Donald Trump didn't follow the rules. And I hope New York City shows up here.”

Viviane Topp, 76, a former Trump voter, says she feels betrayed by the former president. Jos A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR .

switch captionJos A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR

José A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/05/14/1251042377/donald-trump-trial-hush-money-crowd The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos