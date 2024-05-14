Defying the West, Russian Putin must meet Xi Jinping in Beijing

By Greg Torode and Guy Faulconbridge

HONG KONG/MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Beijing on Thursday is likely to feature few tough deals but will mark the start of his new presidential term with a show of support from his most powerful political partner, his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. .

Putin's two-day mission – the first visit of his new term – is expected to highlight the much-vaunted “no-holds-barred” partnership between the two countries, in defiance of pressure from the United States following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia in 2022.

China's Foreign Ministry confirmed Putin's trip on Tuesday, saying Xi and Putin would exchange views on relations and “international and regional issues of common concern.”

While diplomats and analysts expect Putin to push Xi for more support for Russia's war economy, from machinery and chemicals to help its military industries to lower-priced oil and gas purchases, Putin's trip is likely to be strongly symbolic of a shared worldview centered on the fight against terrorism. an order led by the United States.

“China is Russia's strategic partner, this is the path chosen by the Russian president and the Chinese leader and nothing will change that, no matter what the West tries to say or do,” official said Russian on condition of anonymity.

Putin will discuss economic ties with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and travel to Harbin, a northeastern city with deep Russian influence.

Putin's arrival follows a mission to Beijing late last month by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in part to warn China's top diplomat Wang Yi against stepping up military support for Russia.

Blinken said Beijing's supply of dual-use goods was “fueling Russia's war of brutal aggression against Ukraine.”

But despite the “no-holds-barred” relationship – declared by Putin and Xi in Beijing just days before the invasion was launched in February 2022 – China has so far avoided providing actual weapons and munitions for the effort. Russian war.

And despite early internal U.S. discussions about sanctioning Chinese banks, U.S. officials said last month they had no such plans yet.

“I'm sure Putin would like to have China's help in getting Russia over the finish line in Ukraine,” said Alexander Neill, a Singapore-based defense analyst.

“How much more China can do without incurring action from Washington will be a very closely scrutinized element of this mission,” said Neill, an associate research fellow at the Pacific Forum Research Institute in Hawaii.

SUPPORT FOR ISOLATED MOSCOW

Other analysts believe that the meeting between Xi and Putin alone carries weight.

“The very fact of receiving Putin through Beijing – in itself – is already a form of support for Russia since China is the only major country that has not isolated Moscow,” said James Char, a security researcher at the S. Rajaratnam School in Singapore. of international studies.

“China needs to have Russia on its side in overthrowing the US-led world order and in its long-term struggle with the US for geopolitical supremacy.”

More broadly, however, other limits remain to the relationship.

Char notes lingering mutual distrust – former ideological communist allies split at the height of the Cold War – while a high-level Russian source notes skepticism among Russian elites about their ability to become “the appendix of resources ” from China.

Arrivals of Russian oil to China, including via pipelines under long-term contracts, rose by a quarter last year to a record 2.14 million barrels per day (bpd), making Moscow its leading supplier for the second year in a row.

Data analyzed by Reuters shows that China saved around $4.34 billion in the first nine months of 2023 by purchasing Russian oil at a discount.

Chinese imports of Russian gas climbed last year by almost 40% from 2022, to 33.7 billion cubic meters, according to Reuters calculations based on customs figures and consultancy data. RBAC. Despite this increase, Kremlin-owned energy giant Gazprom is still struggling to make up for the deficit in lost European gas sales.

(Reporting by Greg Torode in Hong Kong and Guy Faulconbridge in Moscow; additional reporting by Chen Aizhu in Beijing; editing by Alex Richardson)