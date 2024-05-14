Narendra Modi: Will Modi live up to his words and retire at 75, leaving the field to Amit Shah?

Senior journalist Madhavan Narayanan told ET Now in an interview that even though Amit Shah has officially clarified that there is nothing in the BJP constitution that suggests retirement after 75 years, it seems that he is evading the problem because the real problem is not knowing what. says the BJP constitution. The real issue is whether Modi is as good as his word because Mr LK Advani and others were retired or sidelined or made margdarshaks because they were over 75 . So, based on the same logic and Mr. Modi's own words, he should lead the way. for others at 75 years old.

Is the BJP in a blind spot over Modi's retirement at 75 and Amit Shah taking charge, as Kejriwal discussed?

Madhavan Narayanan: Let's look at three things. The first is that as a veteran journalist, I believe we should never confuse campaigning with voting. What is clear is that Arvind Kejriwal made a very big difference in the campaign. Voting varies from state to state and district to district. But there are three important factors in this regard.

Unlock leadership excellence with a range of CXO courses College offering Course Website Indian School of Business BSI Technology Director Visit IIM Lucknow CEO Program Visit IIM Lucknow Operations Manager Program Visit

First, people like Kanhaiya Kumar fill a very important gap in the opposition campaign, because Modi is a very good speaker. So if you match speech with speech and some rhetoric with rhetoric, it evens out the campaign. Other things remain unresolved.

Second thing, specifically in terms of what that means, Amit Shah has clarified on the record that there is nothing in the BJP constitution that suggests retirement after 75 years. But if you really look at his words, he is avoiding the issue because the real issue is not what the BJP constitution says. The real question is whether Modi keeps his word. If you look at the fact that Mr Advani and others were retired or sidelined or made margdarshaks because they were over 75 years old, then logically speaking, based on the same logic and in Mr. Modi's own words, he is expected to lead the way for others at 75.

If this happens, three questions arise. Firstly, if Mr Modi is not there, what happens to the Modi ki guarantee or the Madis guarantee which has been a theme in this campaign? This means that if he is not there, how can we be held responsible for the guarantees he gives? This is the first question. If he doesn't do that and he stays in office and becomes prime minister, let's say, and he lives up to or tries to live up to his words, there will be integrity issues. Should we believe a person who says they will retire at 75 but doesn't? Then I do not know.

You can always argue that these things only matter to a certain discerning middle class, people who look for people as good as their words or this jumla within the framework of politics in the form of phrases thrown around or slogans thrown around, but in to the extent that Mr Modi's speech Legacy and personality are synonymous with recognition, respect for words, guarantees to be fulfilled and a certain character which will create particular questions and which the party must answer, not in terms of party constitution but in terms of concepts of integrity in public life. Regarding Yogi Adityanath, Kejriwal said that by not supporting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adtiyanath, the BJP had made it clear that he would be replaced within two months in case the party returns to power. Would you accept?

Madhavan Narayanan: Normally, the party would go the extra mile to clarify all issues because BJP is a party that leaves nothing to chance. So they have to cover the ground and that begs the question of whether there is a succession strategy or whether there is anything at all. Amit Shah readily defends Mr. Modi, but leaves the question about Yogi unanswered. Everyone from global investors to local people are still wondering if there is a successor for Modi in terms of long-term plans? If so, who would it be? So, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath are mentioned. In this context, Amit Shah's not defending Yogi is also a matter of intrigue, or interest, or even intrigue. It's questionable whether this will affect more voters when it comes to nuanced issues like succession and retirement. In fact, I started by saying that we should not confuse campaigning and electoral habits. But we are in the IPL season, which is also happening with the Indian Political League and sometimes I wonder if Arvind Kejriwal's release from prison makes him what we call the impact player of this political league.

So, to that extent, questions are being raised in a manner and style that raise questions about the promise as well as the legacy of Mr. Modi. At least from an intellectual point of view, these elections are quite stimulating.

Yes, but does the agenda really change at that point? Do you have a point to make?

Madhavan Narayanan: Yes, it is very important to understand a couple of things. First, yes, you yourself have rightly talked about the agenda itself if you talk to Congress or if you follow their polls on social media or campaign speeches, it is about inflation, unemployment and something which is linked to the basic problems and Kejriwal adds health and education as a major complement to this, as the agenda seems different.

But I also want to emphasize that, in either case, chance impressions do not constitute voting patterns. Some people are coming to the conclusion that the BJP will not win this time and there are still people, if not the 400-plus supporters of the idea, who say Modi will come back. But as far as women voters are concerned, it is important to understand that we are a diverse nation and I have this theory that there is something I call the Ayodhya-Ahmedabad axis.

If you draw a line between Ayodhya and Ahmedabad, it is a very influential area for Mr. Modi and as you go from north to north or south to south, if you rely on journalists, popular reporting as well as In surveys, there seems to be a lesser impact. A typical journalistic question is: who is your source? Was there a national investigation? Anecdotes do not make data.

If you look at the way women voted in Karnataka, it is very unique. There is a very interesting anecdote that I want to share with you. Larsen & Toubro wants to withdraw from the Hyderabad metro project because women take free buses instead of the metro. So, in Telangana, the Congress is extremely popular and the same is true in Karnataka. So we have to go state by state and do a systematic investigation. But we are only about twenty days away from D-Day.