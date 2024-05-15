Rees-Mogg calls on Sunak to make Farage a government minister

Rishi Sunak should make Nigel Farage a Conservative minister and allow other senior British reformist politicians to stand as Conservative candidates in the general election, a former minister has urged.
Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, a senior right-wing MP and former business secretary, published a radical proposal on Tuesday, insisting that uniting Britain's right was the Conservatives' only chance to climb this electoral mountain ahead of them.
The Conservative party trails Labor by around 20 points in opinion polls and suffered crushing losses in local elections earlier this month.
Speaking on his own GB News programme, Rees-Mogg argued that the Prime Minister could close the gap with a large, open and comprehensive offer to the Reform Party, as part of a move designed to consolidate the right-wing voting bloc in the United Kingdom.
Sunak is expected to propose candidate selection to senior members of the Reform party, including its honorary president Farage, its leader Richard Tice and its deputy leader Ben Habib, Rees-Mogg said.
He went further, calling on the Prime Minister to seek Nigel Farage's help in a Conservative government as a Tory minister, with Boris Johnson likely returning to the role of Foreign Secretary… while continuing a truly Conservative policy. Such measures would make a Conservative victory in the general election, expected later this year, within reach, Rees-Mogg said.
He pointed to a poll published by The Sun earlier this week which indicated Reform would rise to 16 per cent in the polls if Farage, a staunch supporter of Brexit, made a political return to the party's forefront. At present, Farage is another GB News broadcaster, far from frontline politics.
The same poll puts the Conservatives at 21 percent. Adding these percentages together brings us to 37 per cent of Labor 41. [per cent], Rees-Mogg said. He acknowledged his argument was a simplistic strategy, but insisted it would send a clear message to the electorate about the unity of purpose of the British right.
The Conservative MP pointed out that in 2010, his party was ready to form a coalition with the Liberal Democrats who were hardly our kindred spirits, while on the other hand, most members of the Reform Party are not at million miles from most Conservative voters and members. politically.
The Lib Dems seized on his remarks, saying Sunak should suspend Rees-Mogg's whip. Daisy Cooper, the party's deputy leader, said the Conservative party was in a chaotic mess, adding that its MPs were in open revolt.
If the Prime Minister had a bottle he would take power away from Rees-Mogg and rule out Nigel Farage being admitted to the Conservative Party, she said.
Rees-Moggs' intervention sparked a mocking response from some fellow Conservatives. One centrist called him moronic and another former minister called him completely thick.
However, some conservative right MPs have indicated they would support Farage's return. Last week, Robert Jenrick, former immigration minister, told LBC: I would not oppose Nigel Farage returning to the party.
In the past, Rees-Mogg has called for an electoral pact between the Conservatives and Ukip, the pro-Brexit party previously led by Farage.
The Conservative Party has been contacted for comment.