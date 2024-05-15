Turkey expands diaspora engagement to promote political goals abroad

Abdallah Bozkurt/Stockholm

The Turkish government plans to strengthen its support for diaspora groups abroad, both financially and in other ways, with the aim of fostering stronger allegiance to Turkey, overcoming legal and administrative challenges in the countries welcome, encourage active political engagement and forge ties with non-Turks. religious communities.

In its official report titled “Strategic Plan for 2024-2028”, the Turkish government agency for the diaspora, the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Associated Communities (Yurtd Trkler ve Akraba Topluluklar Bakanl, YTB), outlined its strategy aimed at mobilizing around 7 million members of the diaspora community to advance the Turkish government's policies.

The report comprehensively examines both threats and opportunities to the Turkish government's goals of mobilizing diaspora groups to contribute to Turkey's ambition to become a leading global power – an articulated vision by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as the “Century of Turkey”.

The YTB lamented that administrative and legal challenges in countries where Turkish diaspora groups are active prevent the organization from achieving its strategic goals. To overcome these constraints, he recommended several policy actions to the Erdogan government. The YTB urged the government to use its diplomatic influence and public diplomacy tools to pressure foreign countries to lift these restrictions on Turkish diaspora groups.

Cooperating with other Muslim religious groups in foreign countries is another recommendation put forward by the YTB to overcome restrictions imposed on the Turkish diaspora. Additionally, the YTB called for a more comprehensive analysis of diaspora groups through field studies to collect data and proposed the development of workshops to train selected individuals. These measures aim to strengthen the capacity of Turkish diaspora groups to effectively promote the objectives of the Turkish government.

The diaspora agency already collaborates with many groups operating in Europe and other continents, providing them with financial, logistical and technical support to strengthen their effectiveness. In fact, the YTB recently participated in a program organized by the Union of International Democrats (UID), an organization acting as a foreign interest group representing Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). , in Ankara at the beginning of May. The program aimed to build capacity and provide training at UID, a project funded by the Erdogan government. Abdullah Eren, head of YTB, was the keynote speaker of the event.

The report categorizes groups critical of Turkish government policies as a threat, labeling them terrorists, in line with the Erdogan government's widespread labeling of all its critics and opponents as such. The YTB said these opposition groups undermine the Turkish government's public diplomacy efforts, sow division within the diaspora, and pose political and security risks to groups aligned with the Erdogan government.

Turkish Diaspora Agency YTB Strategic Plan for 2024-2028:

YTBStratejikPlan2024-2028

The YTB concluded that the political participation of Turkish diaspora groups in foreign countries is insufficient and advised the Erdogan government to take initiatives to encourage Turks to engage more actively in politics. He highlighted the impact of Turkish government scholarships provided to students from the diaspora and other groups, noting that additional support is needed to ensure their active participation in their country's affairs after completing their studies in Turkey and returned home. “Recipients of Turkish scholarships and alumni should aspire to become volunteer Turkish ambassadors,” the YTB said.

One way to support foreign students is to facilitate relationships with Turkish companies engaged in foreign trade and establish closer ties with Turkish government officials responsible for the economy and trade. According to the YTB, this policy would empower graduates in their own countries by allowing them to become economic actors there.

The report describes special programs designed for diaspora minority groups aimed at developing human resources to meet the needs of media, education and civil society organizations. He called for increased financial support for pro-Turkish NGOs to provide education and training aimed at building their capacities.

The YTB asserted that coverage of diaspora groups in international and domestic media poses a threat to its goals, urging the Erdogan government to combat such coverage more effectively. He alleged that foreign countries have intensified their assimilation policies to weaken the ties of diaspora groups with Turkey and adopted measures to hinder the work of the diaspora agency. The YTB suggested that a diverse response is needed to overcome such policies.

Recognizing that each country has distinct characteristics, the YTB has recommended country-specific projects and methods to meet the needs of diaspora groups. He stressed the need to develop special communication strategies tailored to benefit priority groups within the diaspora.

YTB ​​President Abdullah Eren, whose family has roots in the Turkish diaspora in Greece, wrote in the report's preface that the diaspora agency developed the plan with short, medium and long-term perspectives in terms of goal, objectives and strategy. He added that this approach would significantly accelerate and strengthen the activities of the diaspora agency in the years to come.

The YTB actively collaborates with other Turkish government institutions, including the Turkish intelligence agency MIT (Milli stihbarat Tekilat), and also serves as a recruitment source for the spy agency within diaspora communities abroad. stranger. This includes exchange students who studied in Türkiye on government scholarships. Turkish embassies are also responsible for contributing to the work of YTB in foreign countries by all means available.

The agency's operations are carried out through various programs, including scholarships, Turkish language courses, academic and cultural exchange programs, study visits, workshops, seminars and campaigns aimed at raise awareness about the fight against discrimination and Islamophobia.

The YTB's mandate extends beyond the Turkish diaspora and encompasses non-Turkish groups called linked communities, which include global Islamist networks such as the Muslim Brotherhood and the Hizb ut-Tahrir networks, among others.

The YTB, established in April 2010 through a law passed by the Turkish Parliament, was restructured in July 2018 with more funding coming from the state budget. It has a budget of 2 billion liras in 2024 and plans to spend 18 billion by 2028. It claims to have achieved around 70 percent of its targets set for the period 2019 to 2023.

It works with around 7 million Turks living abroad, a significant portion of whom reside in Europe. Many of them are part of immigrant communities, with some families now in their fifth generation.

The agency's work with international students from approximately 170 countries is considered a special project and is listed as one of the agency's three main focus areas. Currently, around 15,000 foreign students study in Turkey on government scholarships, and the agency closely monitors their activities. To this end, it has allocated 1.5 billion lira for 2024 and is expected to spend 1.8 billion lira next year. Additionally, the agency coordinates outreach efforts to more than 150,000 graduates who have completed their studies in Turkey.

The Erdogan government also funds and supports non-governmental organizations to complement YTB activities, with a total budget of approximately $3.3 billion. One of the main beneficiaries of this program is the UID, President Erdogan's long arm abroad.

According to a speech by Erdogan on May 6, around 340,000 foreign students from 198 countries are studying in Turkey. Erdogan has criticized those who oppose his government's policy towards foreign students, saying it amounts to saying Turkey's sphere of influence should not expand. He pointed out that foreign students facilitate Turkish government policies and promote Turkey and alumni often solve problems when official government engagement fails.

Erdogan pointed out that countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Canada, Australia and others are reaping the benefits of welcoming foreign students. He also expressed pride in Turkey's growing share in this field by accepting more foreign students compared to the past.

It appears that the Erdogan government is determined to use the agency of the diaspora to aggressively pursue its political goals abroad and will not hesitate to use diaspora communities as leverage in conflicts with foreign countries.