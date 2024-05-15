Here's who's leading Trump against. Biden Election Polls





Top line

Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are neck and neck heading into the November election, polls show, as voters' concerns about the economy and their dissatisfaction with the handling of the question by Biden are a driving force in this year's elections.

US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One as he leaves Joint Base Andrews in Maryland in April… [+] December 23, 2024. Biden travels to Florida to deliver a speech on abortion rights. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Key Facts

The weekly Morning Consults poll taken May 10-12 shows Trump leading Biden by one point, which is consistent with the previous week, as Biden has made gains in the polls since before Super Tuesday, when Trump was consistently in head, noted Morning Consult.

Trump would beat Biden in five of six battleground states (Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Georgia and Nevada), with Biden leading slightly in Wisconsin, according to a New York Times/Siena/Philadelphia Inquirer poll conducted in April and released on May 13.

Poll finds economy, immigration, abortion and inflation top issues for voters, in that order, while a majority trust Trump over Biden to handle the economy , crime and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but trusts Biden more than Trump on abortion. .

The Times survey also found that Biden is tied with Trump among Hispanic voters in those states and trails him by four points among 18- to 29-year-olds, two groups who voted for Biden by more than 60% in 2020. according to the Times. .

In a USA Today/Suffolk University poll released May 6, Trump and Biden are tied, but Trump has lost support among voters under 35, Hispanic voters and independents since January, while Biden has gained support voters under 35, independents and black voters (the share of black voters who support Trump and Hispanic voters who support Biden was unchanged, according to the poll, which included third-party candidates as options).

An April Marist poll was among the latest to show Biden beating Trump, 51% to 48%, in a two-way race, a one-point gap in the matchup since the last Marist poll/NPR/ PBS NewsHour early. Apriland widens his lead to five points when all three third-party candidates are in the balance, a three-point swing in favor of Biden.

The poll follows an NBC survey released a day earlier that found Biden trailing Trump by two points in a head-to-head race but beating him by two points when independent candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West, as well as Green Party candidate Jill. Stein, are on the ballot.

Trump's lead over Biden in the polls has shrunk by more than three percentage points, to 1.2, since late January, according to the RealClearPolitics poll, while the Economist poll shows Trump leading Biden by one point, after that the two have been tied since April 5. for the first time since September.

Surprising fact

In such a close race, the candidacy of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has the potential to influence the election, although it is not clear in whose favor. Earlier polls suggested that Kennedy Jr., a scion of the nation's most famous Democratic family, could draw more votes from Biden, but more recent polls suggest he would have hurt Trump. Since Kennedy Jr. is running as an independent without the support of either major political party, he is required to petition in each state to gain access to the ballot. His campaign said he was qualified to appear on the ballots of Texas, Utah, Michigan, California, Delaware and Oklahoma, and that he had enough signatures to appear on ballots from New Hampshire, Nevada, Hawaii, North Carolina, Idaho, Nebraska, Iowa and Ohio.

Contra

Other polls suggest that Biden and the Democratic Party as a whole have lost support among some key demographic groups, including Black, Latino and younger voters. A Harvard Youth poll released last month found that Biden leads Trump by eight percentage points among people aged 18 to 29, up from a 23-point margin at this point before the 2020 election. An Axios/Ipsos poll d April shows Biden has just a nine-point advantage with Latino voters, down from 29 points after his first year in office. And a recent Wall Street Journal survey found that more black voters said they were leaning toward Trump than in 2020, including 30% of black men (12% of black men voted for Trump in 2020, according to AP VoteCast) and 11%. black women (6% of black women voted for Trump in 2020).

Key context

Biden and Trump are set for a historic rematch after clinching their respective parties' nominations. Polls show historically low enthusiasm, with both candidates having relatively low favorability ratings, below 45%. The NBC poll found that 64% of voters said they were very interested in this year's election, a 20-year low. Trump has focused his campaign on his legal problems, accusing prosecutors and judges in the cases of working at Biden's behest to hurt his chances of winning the election, although there is no evidence to suggest that notion be true. Biden, meanwhile, cast Trump as a threat to democracy, citing his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, and hammered Trump over the nomination of Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn of Roe v. Wade. Immigration also took center stage in the election as border crossings hit a record high under Biden and Congress failed to reach an agreement on new border controls.

