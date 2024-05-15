British Navy to buy six ships, enters new golden age of shipbuilding





BERLIN Britain's Royal Navy plans to buy up to six new multi-role support ships and give its future frigates the capability to attack land targets, the Defense Secretary announced on Tuesday. The offensive capability comes as the military learns from recent operations in the Red and Black Seas, Grant Shapps noted, the former involving a fight against Yemen-based Houthi militants and the latter linked to the nearby war in Ukraine. Russia launched a large-scale invasion from its neighbor in February 2022. In total, the service is seeking 28 new vessels to reverse the trend of a shrinking fleet, Shapps said at the Sea Power conference in London. The 2017 National Shipbuilding Strategy first formalized this target, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government updated in 2022. As part of this strategy, the UK seeks to become the most competitive maritime nation in the world by 2050, Sarah Kenny, then president of industry association Maritime UK, said at the time. The push to build new ships also comes a month after current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a 75 billion ($94 billion) increase in defense spending over the next six years, bringing British military spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product. an economy that is only just beginning to recover from a recession and is struggling with stubbornly high inflation rates. The UK's shipyards are sure to be abuzz in the years to come as Shapps is committed to getting the Royal Navy's new entries into the country built during a new golden age for British shipbuilding. Type 26 and 31 frigates will be built in Scotland; The Astute and Dreadnought submarines assembled at Barrow-in-Furness, northwest England; and solid fleet support ships produced in Belfast and Devon, the service said in a press release on Tuesday. The six multi-role support ships for the Royal Marines are to be multi-role platforms that can carry aircraft, vehicles, insertion craft and unmanned systems. They should also serve as mobile infirmaries to treat the wounded on the battlefield. They are expected to replace all of the Royal Navy's current amphibious support ships by the early 2030s. Meanwhile, the newly built Type 26 and 31 frigates will feature land-attack capabilities, Shapps said, following a recent trend among European blue-water navies. The Netherlands previously announced it would equip four of their Tomahawk missile frigates between 2025 and 2029, and France recently conducted a synchronized test firing of naval cruise missiles from a ship and submarine approximately 250 miles apart. Our operations in the Red Sea have proven that to deal with growing threats to freedom of navigation, we must be able to destroy targets at sea, in the air and on land, Shapps written the shortly after announcing the addition of the weapon systems. To support the next golden age of British shipbuilding, there would need to be a very large expansion of domestic capacity, Shapps said. Defense preparedness has been given new urgency by the UK government following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. There, British weapons contributed to important battlefield victories for kyiv, including allegedly sunk Russian ships in the Black Sea. Linus Hüller is European correspondent for Defense News. He covers international security and military developments across the continent. Linus holds degrees in journalism, political science and international studies and is currently pursuing a master's degree in non-proliferation and terrorism studies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defensenews.com/naval/2024/05/14/uk-navy-to-buy-six-vessels-as-it-enters-golden-age-of-shipbuilding/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos