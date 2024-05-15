Turkey's sudden ban on trade with Israel already affects Jews in both countries

ISTANBUL (JTA) Despite months of deteriorating relations and increasingly hostile rhetoric, the complete shutdown of trade between Turkey and Israel earlier this month came as a shock to many.

The closure, announced May 3 by Islamist-leaning Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is putting pressure on prices in Israel, cutting off a major trade route for kosher foods and affecting populations in both corners of the eastern Mediterranean.

For two weeks, everything has stopped. We cannot conduct normal business, Rami Simon, a Turkish Jew who sells aluminum and construction materials to Israel, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

The closure is one of the most radical measures taken by any country to oppose Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza. Erdogan has said trade will only resume when there is a permanent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the terrorist group Erdogan has said he supports.

It also marks a significant break for countries that have long enjoyed close physical and economic ties and, until recently, strong diplomatic relations.

In 2023, Turkey was Israel's fourth largest trading partner, responsible for billions of dollars in exports to Israel. (Israel sent a much smaller volume of goods, mainly oil and industrial supplies, to Turkey.)

As the world's seventh largest food producer, Turkey is the main source of some staples consumed in Israel, including pasta and chocolate. And the country's proximity, about 400 sea miles between Mersin, southern Turkey's largest port, and Tel Aviv, has made Turkey a key source of food and building materials.

Given Turkey's geographic proximity, you can order something and get it within a few days, says Hay Eitan Cohen Yanarocak, a Jew of Turkish origin and an expert on Turkey-Israel relations at Tel Aviv University. It was therefore a huge plus for the Israeli businessman, who preferred to do business with Turkey rather than with other more distant destinations.

To serve the Israeli market, more than 300 kosher-certified factories operate throughout Turkey. Before the embargo, at any given time, there were about 20 Israeli kosher mashgichim certifiers visiting. to check factories across the country, from the Iranian border to the Aegean coast.

All of this is at a standstill, a source close to the Turkish kashrut industry told JTA, and Turkish factory owners and Israeli certification agencies are reconsidering their contracts. The source requested anonymity due to the delicate political situation.

Some kosher foods only require monitoring once or twice a year, meaning current production could be saved if a ceasefire agreement is reached in the coming months. But others, according to Orthodox Jewish law, require more frequent, even constant, supervision. This includes Pas or Cholov Yisroel products, which require Jewish supervisors to be present during all production of the bread and dairy products.

Such kosher standards are common in haredi Orthodox communities, and even American kosher supermarkets frequently stock products produced in Turkey that are exported to the United States from Israel by Israel-based kosher brands. The ban also concerns these products.

Prices will rise, Yanarocak said, noting that in Israel he was particularly concerned about the price of tomatoes. Although Israel is famous for its tomato cultivation, it has also imported huge quantities from Turkey, worth almost $40 million a year, in recent years.

Yanarocak said he also anticipated more lasting effects. I suppose the [Israeli] The government will draw some conclusions from this, namely that we must do everything to minimize our dependence on other nations, and not just Turkey. Therefore, I expect to see an increase in domestic production, Yanarocak said.

But harvests still experience ups and downs, and the tomato shortage is a relatively manageable problem for Israel, he said. Other products cannot withstand a disruption in supply, making it likely that Israel will seek more stable suppliers more quickly.

It will be very difficult for Turkey to return with strategic goods such as steel, cement, aluminum and other construction materials, Yanarocak said. Because these products are considered crucial for the country, in the long term, I suspect that Turkey will not be able to return to the Israeli market in the same way, even if we see a turnaround.

If a reversal in Erdogan's position occurs and, according to some, signs of such a change are already accumulating, it would mark a return to the norm in the history of relations between the two countries.

Turkey and Israel have long enjoyed close economic relations. They also maintained a largely positive diplomatic policy for decades, while Turkey was under the domination of secular parties in the 20th century.

Relations have been more difficult since Erdogan's rise in the early 2000s, but even at their lowest levels, such as after the Mavi Marmara incident in 2010, in which Israel attacked a Turkish ship with flotilla that attempted to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza, killing nine people. trade in people remained high.

On October 6, the day before Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel, diplomatic relations were at their highest level in years. Ambassadors were again exchanged between the two countries after the difficult period following the Mavi Marmara incident. Erdogan had spoken positively about his calls with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and was even planning a trip to Israel.

Yet soon after the October 7 attack, Erdogan turned his attention to Hamas, calling it non-terrorist. but liberators and mujahideen, an Islamic term for a sacred warrior. Some analysts have interpreted his stance as an attempt to attract conservative voters who have shifted to the Islamist New Welfare party, which has loudly accused Erdogan of being too soft in his support for Gaza and the Palestinians.

In March, Erdogan's Justice and Development Party, known locally as AKP, suffered its biggest loss in two decades, bleeding right-wing voters. Shortly after, Erdogan intensified his pressure on Israel and announced the trade embargo.

After Israeli officials suggested last week that Turkey is perhaps already softening its position, Turkey denied it was easing the embargo, but said it would have a three-month period during which pre-existing contracts could be honored.

But Erdogan further strained ties this weekend, when in a meeting with the Greek prime minister he reiterated his position that Hamas was not a terrorist group and said that more than 1,000 Hamas fighters Hamas were being treated in Turkish hospitals. He did not explain when or how they arrived in Türkiye from Gaza.

There are, however, glimmers of hope that the trade ban may be short-lived. Although official ambassadors have not been reinstated, low-level Israeli diplomats returned to Ankara this week. This is the first Israeli diplomatic presence in the Turkish capital since October.

Yanarocak noted that he also sees hope in their counterparts at the Turkish Cultural Center in Tel Aviv, who, despite the speeches from above, continued their work.

Turkey's Jewish population has been declining for decades, with surges of emigration alongside periods of political and economic instability. But between 10,000 and 15,000 Jews live in the country today, most in Istanbul and a smaller community in the Aegean port city of Izmir. Many of those who remain are involved in exports to Israel.

Simon said he and others he knows are considering shipping their products to other countries, but it's a connection-based industry and it's difficult to break into new markets. He also pointed out that he also supplies buyers in Gaza and the Palestinian areas of the West Bank and now cannot ship his products to them because Israeli ports are closed to Turks.

Simon also said he pins his hopes on a ceasefire, even if Hamas and Israel have failed to achieve one so far. Hamas has not accepted any of the ceasefire agreements offered to it, insisting that only a permanent ceasefire would be tolerable. Israel rejects the idea of ​​a ceasefire that would leave Hamas in power in Gaza.

Hopefully we won't think about it in a few months when there is a ceasefire in Gaza. We are waiting for that, Simon said of the trade embargo.

If it took five or six months, there would be a very big problem, he added. After that, if we still fail to do business, to export to Israel, I think many people will try to look for a different solution for their lives, and perhaps ultimately leave Turkey.