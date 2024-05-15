New York court rejects Trump's appeal of silence order in 'hush money' trial





A New York court on Tuesday rejected former President Donald Trump's request to lift the silence order limiting what he can say about people involved in his ongoing criminal trial, saying the order does not violate Trump's First Amendment rights.

Judge Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing Trump's trial on 34 counts of tampering with business records, issued the initial order in March, barring Trump from discussing likely witnesses, jurors, lawyers and staff judicial officer involved in the case. Mercan later expanded it to apply it to his daughter.

Trump was not stopped from criticizing Merchan or Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In a five-page decision issued Tuesday, the Appellate Division, First Section of the New York Supreme Court, found that Merchan “correctly determined that [Trump’s] public statements posed a significant threat to the integrity of the testimony of current and potential witnesses in this case. »

“We believe that Judge Merchan correctly weighed the petitioner's First Amendment rights against the court's historic commitment to ensuring the fair administration of justice in criminal cases, and the rights of those connected or indirectly connected with the criminal proceedings to be free from threats, intimidation, harassment, and harm,” the decision states.

Former President Donald Trump sits next to his attorney Todd Blanche as he arrives for his trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 14, 2024. Craig Ruttle/Getty Images

Merchan charged Trump with contempt of court for violating the order 10 times. Last week, he warned Trump that he could be sent to prison for future violations.

The latest violation concerns Trump's comments about the political composition of the jury. In a May 6 written order, Merchan said Trump's comments “not only call into question the integrity, and therefore legitimacy, of this proceeding, but again raise the specter of fear for the safety of jurors and their relatives “.

Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, asked Merchan to modify the court's silence order last week to allow Trump to “respond publicly to what happened in court over the last day and a half,” making referring to the testimony of Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who was awarded $130,000 in court. 2016 in exchange for his silence about an alleged sexual relationship with Trump, which he denies.

Merchan rejected Blanche's request, saying the order was in place “because of the nature of the attacks, the vitriol” of Trump.

“Your client’s track record speaks for itself,” Merchan said.

