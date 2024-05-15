Xi Jinping's divide and rule tour of Europe





In the crazy comedyOnce upon a honeymoon(1942), the unhappy Ginger Rogers marries a Nazi aristocrat whose arrival on vacation in a European capital is regularly followed by the invasion of Germany. The comedy is driven by the fact that, as the spy drags her from Vienna to Prague and Warsaw, she cannot accept what is really happening. Xi Jinping's visit to Europe last week followed basically the same scenario. First he is in Belgrade, declaring eternal friendship with right-wing authoritarian leader Alexandre Vui; then he's in Budapest, celebrating a golden journey toward common goals with Viktor Orbn, who built a virtual one-party state in the middle of Europe. Then he is in France where, despite the deep disagreement of the two countries on Ukraine, he defends the idea of ​​strategic autonomy for Europe within the framework of a multipolar world.

Xi, whose factories are integrating drone, microprocessor and machine tool technology into Russia's war effort in Ukraine, told Emmanuel Macron that China was neither a party nor a participant in the war in Ukraine, and that she only wanted peace. He cited Voltaire in Paris, celebrated the music of Franz Liszt in Budapest and, lacking cultural references, marked his arrival in Belgrade by praising a Serbian basketball player. But the subtext is clear: Xi Jinping came to Europe on a divide and rule mission; separate Hungary from NATO and the EU; to connect it to its client state, Serbia, via a Chinese-funded railway, and flood the European market with subsidized electric vehicles, even if they are excluded from access to the United States. And the worst part of all this is that the EU has no viable strategy to resist. The geopolitical issues are clear. China's stated goal is to replace the rules-based international order with one based on naked power. As Xi declared alongside Vladimir Putin in February 2022, at the start of the invasion of Ukraine, this means the end of universal human rights and the global rule of international law. The three conditions for China to achieve global leadership by mid-century are the decline of the United States as a world power and the implosion of its democracy; the detachment of Europe from America, forcing the EU to deal autonomously with China as it expands its hard power throughout the Indo-Pacific region; and China's intention to achieve global dominance in the next wave of technological innovation. In this context, Xi's Eastern European play, which sees Budapest, Belgrade and Athens as stops on China's Belt and Road trade route, is a side gamble. This creates a market for Chinese goods within the EU, two dependent autocracies and, via Hungary, a wormhole into NATO command structures. If this weakens the EU's ability to act as a peer with China in the game of multipolarity, so much the better for Xi's overall strategic intent. In the film, there comes a point where, under the influence of harsh journalist Cary Grant, Ginger Rogers' character finally accepts what is happening and leaves the Nazi. Grant, in turn, uses a radio broadcast to warn the American people that, if the Nazis are not stopped, the United States will be next on the route. Suffice it to say that Western perceptions of geopolitical danger have not yet reached this moment of clarity. I have been to China six times, each time spending weeks, not days. I studied the rise of its labor movement and the CCP itself. I have deep respect for the Chinese people, whose culture, when allowed to express itself openly, is as sublime, profane and incredibly humanistic as ours. I hope that Britain, Europe and the collective West will coexist on friendly terms with China as its economic rise continues. I want us to collaborate as strongly as possible with Beijing on climate change, global health, and establishing international law in space, even as we defend the law of the sea against Chinese aggression. But what Xi Jinping brought to Europe is not a message of friendship and collaboration. This clearly shows that he is trying to divide Europe in order to weaken it and separate it from the United States, both in commercial and geopolitical terms. The motivation is quite clear. The Chinese economy is in difficulty. Growth is weak and some sectors are experiencing deflation. Xi intends to dump billions of dollars of subsidized goods into any market that will accept it. And with Joe Biden poised to impose new tariffs on electric vehicles, solar panels and semiconductors made in China and a second Trump presidency threatening a full-scale trade war, Europe will become the main target of Chinese exports. In response, the EU and UK have difficult decisions to make. In his speech at the Sorbonne in April, Macron indicated that he wanted Europe to consolidate around the project of strategic autonomy, both in economics and in geopolitics. This means acting tough against Russia over Ukraine, but, if victory can be achieved for kyiv, appeasing China's ambitions to expand its control and influence in its backyard. Britain, having finally demonstrated the will to protect its political system from Chinese money and influence, is about to see a change of government in favor of the Labor Party, whose main goal in matters of foreign policy is a security treaty with the EU. But as trade positions harden, with the US, EU and UK all adopting the same state-led, essential green reindustrialisation strategies, Labor will need to define its stance more clearly towards China. Labor wants to de-risk the UK's economic relationship with China, challenge and compete on geopolitics and human rights, while collaborating on climate change. He's about to discover just how difficult it is to do these things simultaneously and, as with Ginger Rogers in the film, a few early words of truth wouldn't hurt.

