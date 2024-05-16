'I will win this election, we will form the government': Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks on Lok Sabha poll results

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an exclusive interview with India Today Group, said he is confident that the NDA government will come to power for a third term. The prime minister said “the plan for the first 100 days of his third term is ready”, adding that he foresees another 25 days, focused solely on the country's youth.

The Prime Minister, who has always emphasized on youth and their future, said he was forced to think about a 125-day plan after seeing the enthusiasm of new voters and the younger generation during his campaign electoral.

“I feel their inspiration, so I want to make a plan for 125 days. I have already made a plan for 100 days. I want to add another 25 days,” PM Modi said.

He added that he wanted the country's youth to present ideas and list their priorities.

“I want the involvement of young people and I want them to share their ideas. I want to dedicate 25 days in total to the youth of my country. I will do it, I am moving forward from the 100 days,” declared the Prime Minister. Minister Modi. seeking a record third consecutive term, said.

Earlier, during the Lok Sabha election campaign in Maharashtra, PM Modi said that he has already started holding meetings on his first 100-day plan and the 100-day plan will begin promptly after 4 June to avoid any delay in decision-making.

Speaking to India Today in an exclusive interaction, PM Modi said, “First, the elections I will win, the government will be formed by us. I received a call from President Putin. For the “Invitation to the September meeting. I received a call from the G7 saying that we need a meeting, the world is fully convinced that this government will be formed…”

Asked about his party leaders and their participation in the elections, PM Modi said, “I had told my party a year ago that they are not waiting for the candidate, your candidate has been declared. And it is Kamal (Lotus). Kamal (Lotus) is your candidate and there is no one else, so for a year I decided to work only for Kamal, I had refused my party in this way, we all work for Kamal. My colleagues also work for Kamal and our opponents also work for Kamal. Because the more mud they throw, the more the Lotus blooms, so they do this work and we talk about Lotus. »

When asked if this year could be called a comfortable election, PM Modi said, “We should never enter the comfort zone. If it is comfortable, I will challenge myself. You see, you must have noticed that there are more accidents on straight highways and where there are curves there are fewer accidents. I want to keep my team alert and awake, so I don't accept. a world of comfort zone.

Talking about the Lok Sabha elections and working hard during the campaign phase, PM Modi said, “For me, I meet people. Understanding their sentiments is my life force and energy. Secondly, in a democracy, we do not should not hold elections in the limited sense of victory or defeat, it is in a way a very large open university.

You have the opportunity to share your thoughts with people. And when you take your thoughts directly, there is no dilution or diversion, that is, you can convey the message perfectly. Like, I went to Kashi. I was in Kashi mode, but when I went to Koderma and saw the scene there, I changed the subject of my entire speech. I used to go there. I used to think differently because I felt I had to talk to these people. And I believe. It is the duty of all political parties to take full advantage of elections. Educate voters, educate them with your work style and educate them with your programs. Everyone should do this job. I would like to do it again now, there are still 15 to 20 days left.”