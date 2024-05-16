Trump heads to Kentucky fundraiser that Sonoma County wine billionaire says included his name as host without his consent





LEXINGTON, Ky. Former president and current presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump was in Lexington Wednesday for a minimum $25,000 per couple fundraiser.

Dinner time is probably no coincidence. Trump takes Wednesday off from his ongoing criminal trial in New York, where he has been charged with falsifying business records linked to hush money payments to an adult film actress during his successful 2016 election.

The event was hosted by Lexington-based GOP mega-donors Joe and Kelly Craft.

Kelly Craft is the former Trump-appointed U.S. ambassador to Canada and then to the United Nations during Trump's presidency. Her husband, Joe, is a billionaire coal magnate and philanthropist from the Commonwealth.

It's worth noting that after an invitation went out with Crafts co-hosting alongside Barbara Banke, owner of Jackson Family Winery in Santa Rosa, Calif., whose flagship is Kendall-Jackson Winery in County Sonoma, Calif., and manager of Stonestreet Horse Farm in central Kentucky, a Kendall-Jackson spokeswoman told the Santa Rosa Press Democrat that Bankes' name appeared on the invitation without her consent.

Bankes' horse farm has become a high-profile stop for prominent area Republicans, although it also contributed in-kind to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshears' inaugural committee. She has made federal political contributions to both sides of the aisle, according to the Federal Election Commission.

The prominent California-based family of entrepreneurs and philanthropists was valued at approximately $2.4 billion in 2015.

According to the fine print at the bottom of the original invitation, all paying participants were funding an account that spent more than $50 million last year paying Trump's various legal bills.

A $100,000 donation per couple was needed to co-host the event, which included a panel discussion. Host committee members who paid $250,000 per couple were treated to two round tables and VIP seats. The same goes for chairs, a designation that costs $844,600 per couple.

A spokesperson for Kelly Craft told the Herald-Leader the event was closed to media and provided no details beyond what is included in the brochure.

Eric Deters, a Republican politician from Northern Kentucky who has paid big bucks to attend Trump events in the past, said he would not go to the Lexington event.

Deters, who finished in fourth place behind Craft in the 2023 Republican primary, said much of his time was spent preparing for his Freedom Fest event, a conservative gathering that featured the son of Trump in the past. He previously sparred with Craft on the debate stage during the primary, for which he said he tried to make amends.

I don't plan on going, but I hope it's a big success and they raise a lot of money, Deters said. I literally have no idea who will go. No one invited me, which doesn't shock me because it's Kelly Craft.

A spokesperson for Vivek Ramaswamy, a former presidential candidate and Trump surrogate who has a relationship with the Crafts, told the Herald-Leader he would be in Chicago, not Lexington, on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., who represents Lexington, did not respond to a request for comment on whether he would be at the event.

The U.S. Congress is currently in session, limiting the ability of some lawmakers to attend.

First District Congressman James Comer, R-Ky., won't be there, but his chief of staff said he still supports the event.

Congressman Comer is scheduled to be in Washington tonight for committee work and other official business, but he is contributing to the Trump event in Lexington, Comer's chief of staff, Caroline Cash, told the Herald-Leader .

Jonathan Levin, a spokesman for the Kentucky Democratic Party, criticized Trump for his legal woes. $5,000 from each ticket will be donated to Save America PAC, which has spent more than $50 million on legal and investigative fees for Trump in 2023.

To be exact, the four indictments are not cheap. That's why Donald Trump is heading to Lexington tomorrow night for a glitzy fundraiser, hoping donors can foot the bill for his legal fees, Levin wrote. We're not going to object if Trump wants to continue cheating millionaires into paying his lawyers, but we hope the next fundraiser avoids our Commonwealth.

The Crafts share fossil fuel experience with a group that recently met with Trump: oil executives. According to the Washington Post, Trump pledged during a closed-door meeting with executives at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to immediately roll back dozens of Democratic President Joe Biden's environmental regulations.

He asked oil executives to contribute $1 billion to his election, stressing that it would be a deal for them.

Democrats in the US House of Representatives recently launched an investigation into the matter.

Deters said it makes sense for the Crafts to fully support Trump for president, given their vast wealth and ties to coal.

Ultimately, when you're in a situation like Joe Craft's and there's a good chance Trump will be president, you're betting again, he said.

