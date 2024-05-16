Jailed former Pakistani PM Khan appears before top court via video





Islamabad

Popular former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared before the Supreme Court via video link from prison on Thursday in a lawsuit he filed against contested amendments to the country's anti-corruption laws.

It was Khan's first court appearance since his arrest in August 2023. The 71-year-old former Pakistani prime minister has since been prosecuted in the prison near the capital, Islamabad.

Khan was convicted on highly controversial charges of corruption, marriage fraud and leaking state secrets. Media crews were not allowed access to the trials to cover and film them.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court ordered the government to arrange for Khan to participate in Thursday's hearing via video link, recognizing his request to represent himself in the case instead of using a lawyer .

His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, party posted footage on social media from inside the courtroom of what it claims is the illegally imprisoned former prime minister. He said the images were screenshots of Khan's virtual appearance.

The Supreme Court adjourned Thursday's hearing after Khan was not given a chance to speak.

The court proceedings were to be broadcast live on the Supreme Court website and YouTube as usual, but the broadcast was canceled just before the judges' meeting under the leadership of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isas.

Neither the court nor Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government explained why the hearing was not broadcast to the public.

The legal process requires fairness and openness. Transparency can only be guaranteed by public visibility of the debates; refusal to broadcast the proceedings promotes injustice and non-transparency and must be condemned, a PTI statement said.

Khan was ousted from office in 2022 following an opposition-led parliamentary vote of no confidence. Pakistan's successor government amended the anti-corruption law, limiting the powers of the National Accountability Bureau to investigate the corrupt practices of public office holders.

The deposed prime minister filed a petition claiming that the amendments were aimed at dismissing corruption cases against influential figures, including the prime minister, president and other senior officials of Pakistan's current coalition government.

Since his dismissal, Khan has faced numerous lawsuits, which he describes as frivolous. He claims Pakistan's powerful military was behind them to prevent him from returning to power, something government officials and the military deny.

Khan appealed his convictions to higher courts, leading to suspended prison sentences and bail in some cases, but he remains in prison and faces prosecution in several other lawsuits filed by the state.

Its PTI-backed candidates won the most seats in national elections in February this year, despite Khan being in prison, but they failed to secure enough seats to form a government. The divided mandate allowed Sharif and allied parties to assemble a coalition government.

